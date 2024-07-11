Jon Anik, Despite Frustrations with Conor McGregor, Maintains Faith in His Enduring Passion for Fighting

Jon Anik is one of the few pundits that remain steadfast in his belief that Conor McGregor will return to action a few more times in the UFC.

Earlier last month, ‘The Notorious’ let down his fans by pulling out of the fight due to a broken toe. Since then, there have been more doubts regarding his return since fans had to wait three years to get to this point anyway. Anik, however believes that the former champion will return to action for this particular reason.

In a recent interview on the MMA Junkie YouTube channel, Anik joined to share his thoughts on all things related to MMA.

Chief among them was Conor McGregor. The hosts asked Anik if he believes McGregor is serious enough about the sport to come back to action.

The UFC commentator then said that he doesn’t blame the Irishman since a lot has been out of his control. Being the biggest star in MMA is a task in itself and it doesn’t help when your leg is snapped in half. He further said,

“Obviously he had a setback this most recent training camp. But I have got to stay consistent on my thesis statement on Conor. It’s that he is going to enjoy the yacht life a lot more with a couple more MMA scalps or at the very least fights.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)



The 46-year-old believes that ‘The Notorious’ has unfinished business in the sport and will be able to step away from the sport and enjoy his riches once he has quenched the urge to compete.

Anik also stated that he believes McGregor will compete before the end of this year.

Conor McGregor to fulfil Jon Anik’s prediction?

Fans are divided on what McGregor’s 2024 would look like in the UFC. Some believe that he will compete for sure before the end of this year, while others believe that he is done and that they will never see him inside the octagon again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)



There are rumours circulating that the UFC is looking at booking McGregor as the main event for their debut event at the Sphere. If this does not workout the UFC is running out of PPV main event slots to fit in McGregor in 2024. Both UFC fans and the Dana White will be hoping that McGregor returns before the end of this year.

That said, McGregor has previously commented on never walking to the octagon with an injury. And since he’s only had a broken toe, it would suffice to say that he will recover in no time. The only question is, which PPV event would be big enough to play host to Ireland’s favorite bad guy.