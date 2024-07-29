Jon Anik Silences Critics with One Word After Belal Muhammad’s UFC 304 Win

Jon Anik was team Belal Muhammad all the way. The UFC commentator knows Muhammad well and knows the kind of hate he gets despite all his success in the UFC. So, on Saturday night when the American dethroned Leon Edwards on home soil, and still hot hated because of a decision win, the UFC commentator stood up for the Palestinian-American fighter.

He took to X and put out a one-word message for all the haters that were still coming after Muhammad despite his win,

“Cry. #UFC304 @bullyb170”

The UFC commentator’s message was simple, he urged the fans who were hating on Muhammad to cry more. At the end of the day, it doesn’t change the fact that he is now the welterweight champion. Belal has been on a winning streak for years and still had to fight tooth and nail to get a title shot.

And while the general consensus amongst most fans was that he was going to fumble it, ‘Bully B’ grabbed Edwards and never let go. He won at least 4 out of 5 rounds of the fight and absolutely decimated the Brit with his relentless wrestling to win the title.

In fact, as he was walking out of the octagon, he looked at the British fans and gave them a message of his own.

Belal leaves British fans with a message

Belal is on cloud nine right now with welterweight gold strapped around his waist. And this was against the grain as most fans thought he was going to make a mistake and Edwards would finish him like he did with former champion Kamaru Usman.

However, Usman was on his day down the hill, and for some reason wanted to stand up and trade with the striker. Belal didn’t make the same mistake.

And as was walking out of the arena with the welterweight title tightly strapped around his waist, he asked the fans present at the arena if they still doubted him.

“DOUBT ME NOW! DOUBT ME NOW!” Belal Muhammad leaves the arena after #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/VAFOcVRhHq — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 28, 2024

The British fans had been booing and belittling ‘Remember the Name’ all week in the build up to the fight. So naturally he had to clap back at them after beating their champion.

All the doubts regarding whether Muhammad could beat a champion as good as Edwards have now been put to rest. However, there is still the prospect of an immediate rematch.

‘Rocky’ spoke about how he wants to return to the octagon before the end of the year. That said, it doesn’t look like he is getting one soon. Belal for sure, isn’t going to give him a title shot after the Brit kept him waiting for years for his.