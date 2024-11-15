Jon Jones Hilariously Says UFC Fans Shouldn’t Go Easy on Dana White for Calling ‘Bones’ the GOAT

Jon Jones doesn’t want fans to stop giving Dana White a hard time. For months, the UFC president has been trolled for his unwavering support for the heavyweight champ, constantly calling him the GOAT and talking about how he could beat any man on the planet if he were put into a room with them.

Uncharacteristically White has actually been having fun with the memes, even randomly tagging Jones on posts unrelated to him on Instagram, just to troll UFC fans. And Jones for one loves all the back and forth.

In fact, in an interview with Jon-Bernard Kairouz, the UFC heavyweight champion asked fans to not stop, and claimed that White was very aware of everything that was being said.

“I don’t think they should take it easy on Dana. I think Dana thinks it’s funny, he’s aware of what he’s doing…..It’s fun to hop online and just see everyone crushing Dana.”

Besides, there’s no point in being angry at memes. It’s not like they are going to stop. The internet is an unrelenting, unforgiving sentient landmass and it always wins anyway. So why fight it?

Besides, no matter what the fans do or call him, White will not change his opinion of Bones.

There’s one thing that White and the internet do agree on though.

White gives Jones an ultimatum

Despite all the Jones praise, even White can see the fact that interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall deserves the next title fight. The Brit has done everything in his power to secure the title shot. He’s dominated the division, he’s already defended his title and at 31, he’s the future.

However, Jones has been very adamant about not wanting to fight the Brit.

But that situation might get remedied now that in an interview with Jim Rome, the UFC president has put him on notice.

“If Jon Jones wants to fight again after Saturday night, he will fight Tom Aspinall”

Initially, Jones spoke about how he has only a few fights left in him and wants to take those fights on his own terms. After having spent 3-4 years moving to heavyweight, Jones’ choice of fighters has been light heavyweights like Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

He has also disregarded Aspinall as a challenger saying he had nothing to offer to his legacy. Hopefully, White’s statement either forces his hand to fight Aspinall or calls it a day for good.