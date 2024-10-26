Jon Jones Names Dana White the Best Boss to Work With After Offering a Major Opportunity to a Tajikistani Fighter

The Dana White and Jon Jones bromance knows no end. This time around though, it was Jones who praised the UFC president for a particular gesture.

White was hosting the UFC 308 press conference at the Etihad Arena when a random spectator asked for a chance to fight. The fan in question revealed that he was Dorobshokh Nobotov, a professional fighter with an unbeaten record.

He then asked White for a chance to fight for the UFC. Talk about shooting your shot.

Now, this will probably not work 9/10 times but Nobotov will be glad he took his shot because this was that elusive 10th time and White obliged. He brought him onstage and agreed to his request. Nobotov will now go to Korea for a fight in The Korean Zombie’s promotion.

And he gets the win, that’s a UFC contract waiting for him.

Jon Jones watched the video of the interaction on Instagram and posted it to his story with a caption that read,

“There’s no better boss to work for, you put @danawhite in a room with any man….”

‘Bones‘ is just returning the favor though since White has been praising him for months on end now. It’s come to a point where fans seem to think that’s all the UFC president can talk about.

Who would win if Superman and Batman were locked in a room together? Jon Jones is the right answer… is what White is likely to say.

Both White and Jones have dealt with the hate effectively though. Instead of clapping back at the haters, they have just embraced it and played along.

But it’s not just the UFC president who is praising the heavyweight champ. Uncharacteristically, this time it was middleweight contender Khamzat ‘I kill everybody’ Chimaev.

Chimaev praises Jon Jones

Chimaev has revealed his favorite fighter in the UFC and it is not the usual suspects.

As it turns out, in an interview with Aansh Jagwani on YouTube, ‘Borz’ revealed Jones was his all-time favorite.

“Jon Jones, if somebody says Jon Jones in the cage against you, I think the guys they come to the cage scared you know….Nobody could beat him he faced monsters, I don’t think anyone faced that kind of people in the UFC.”

Chimaev asserted how Jon Jones’ record speaks for itself, especially with the kind of opponents he has faced in his career.

Despite this, he has never been beaten in the octagon, and ‘Borz’ hopes that the UFC heavyweight champion retires after his next fight against Stipe Miocic because he has nothing left to prove.