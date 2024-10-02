Jon Jones Hints at Bringing Back Infamous Move That Got Him Disqualified for UFC 309 Against Stipe Miocic

As UFC’s November showdown at MSG inches closer, it looks like Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is ready for war! Slated to face the heavyweight ‘GOAT’ Stipe Miocic next month at the Mecca of combat sports, Jones recently teased to bring back his infamous move against the veteran; one that has already seen him get disqualified before.

In a recent Instagram story, Jones shared a clip of veteran UFC referee Mike Beltran talking about the infamous 12-6 elbow aka the North-South elbow which is now set to be unbanned from November 1 in accordance with a recent ruling by the ABC.

While the move got Jon disqualified back in the day, resulting in his only loss in the UFC against Matt Hamill in 2009 at The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale, the official decision to lift the ban might have serious repercussions for Miocic.

Furthermore, Jones also shared a video on IG where he can be seen hammering away at a heavy bag, lighting it up with his favorite 12-6 elbows.

According to MMA rules unified, a 12-6 elbow is defined as a “straight up straight down elbow strike” to a grounded opponent and seeing the pace at which Jones is training, Miocic might have to call in his firefighter buddies for a rescue

Meanwhile, Jones’ former opponent and MMA veteran dropped a truth bomb, calling the UFC undisputed heavyweight champion a dirty fighter.

‘Rampage’ Jackson ‘exposes’ Jones

Jon Jones might as well be the most talented fighter the sport has ever seen but his actions are at times have been historically questionable.

While he is renowned for mixing his strikes up, and being creative on the feet, he has also garnered an infamous reputation for eye pokes and nasty oblique kicks.

Reflecting on their 2011 bout, former UFC champion, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson recently revealed how his fight with Jones has left him with a messed up knee. During an interview with YouTuber, Chris Van Vliet, Jackson said,

“I would say it, he’s the dirtiest fighter ever and the guy is so smart, he does the most dirtiest things. They [The UFC] changed the gloves just because of Jon Jones. They changed the design of the gloves, so you can’t hold your hand out like this no more. He’s going to poke you in the eye. And then, if you advance or do anything good, you get the advantage, he’s going to kick you in the knee. He’s kicking you right on your kneecap.”

Though Jones has made amends, straying away from his dirty moves later on in his career, the ‘bad boy’ of MMA is still always one second away from going berserk.