Jon Jones Loses to Tom Aspinall Without a Shadow of a Doubt: Michael Bisping

Yet another name has chimed in on the potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight. The Brit is the current interim UFC heavyweight champion but the champ does not want any part of that and instead wants to face off against the former champion Stipe Miocic leaving Aspinall in a precarious situation where he has to defend his interim heavyweight title. Amidst this chaos, UFC vet Michael Bisping believes Jones loses to Aspinall “without a shadow of a doubt“.

The former UFC middleweight champion believes there is a clear winner if Jones does end up taking on Aspinall in his next fight. Speaking with Tim Welch and Sean O’Malley on YouTube, he said:

“I think Jon Jones loses to Tom without a shadow of a doubt. But maybe I’m wrong.”

He then also went on to talk about how Aspinall’s next fight is also a tough one. The Brit is taking on Curtis Blaydes in his hometown, and Bisping believes it is his biggest challenge in the division bar Jones and Miocic.

As chaos continues to overflow in the heavyweight division, YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has tried to mess with the company’s ight heavyweight champion and Bisping is not happy about it.

Bisping goes off on Paul for calling out Alex Pereira

This weekend, Paul beat yet another former UFC fighter and immediately after winning, called out the current UFC light heavyweight champion.

Paul wants to take on Alex Pereira next. But Bisping feels frustrated at ‘The Problem Child’ as the fight would never happen since Paul only takes on guys that are much smaller than him.

“He knows full well that that fight is never ever going to happen….Everyone thinks I’m a hater, I’m not. It’s just that he takes on these older MMA guys that are much much smaller, and then he tries to dress himself up as a world beater.”

Although Bisping did give Paul the credit for the way he markets himself, he finds it frustrating when he cherry picks guys he has a massive physical advantage over, be it age, sport or weight class and then acting as if he’s a world class boxer.