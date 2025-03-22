Jon Jones Pumps Up the Crowd as ‘F**k Tom Aspinall’ Chants Erupt Alongside Mike Perry at His Dirty Boxing Promotion

Still yet to book his return against Tom Aspinall, UFC star, Jon Jones seems to find the funny side as their unification clash continues to hit the skids.

Jones, a long-time rival of interim champion, Aspinall, has been linked continually with the interim heavyweight champion. However, to no avail still, the former has been sidelined since last November’s one against Stipe Miocic at UFc 309.

And all while Jones has been sidelined, so has Aspinall. From calling him unworthy to asking for an ungodly sum of money, Jones has done everything he could in the last year to avoid facing the Brit. He has often been rightfully criticized for it but surprisingly found himself at an event yesterday, where the crowd cheered him like he was a hometown hero.

Returning to the combat sports sphere briefly this week, Jones launched a new business venture. He partnered up with UFC alum, Mike Perry, and is now a co-owner of the Dirty Boxing Championships – which makes their return tomorrow in Miami.

Courting the undisputed heavyweight champion, fans jeered “f*ck Tom Aspinall” in a colorful display from the arena. At a failure to hide his delight at the comments, Jones showed off a wry smile and smirk as the chant bellowed out.

The crowd started a “F*** Tom Aspinall” chant at the #DBX1 weigh-ins, and Jon Jones was loving it @DirtyBoxing_ pic.twitter.com/0e8vzqjbVE — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 22, 2025



Interestingly, in contrast with the live audience at the event, fans on social media, came together to support the Brit against the perceived GOAT, who has only fought twice in the last five years.

Expressing some confusion about the chants, this fan asked, “Are we hating on a fighter who’s holding an interim belt…….because he wants to fight the guy holding the undisputed belt?”. Another claimed, that we had all misheard the chants. “He was actually saying ‘Duck Tom Aspinall’“, he said, making a sharp retort at the UFC champion.

Meanwhile, this Instagram user accused Dirty Boxing of using cue cards at the event. “There was a screen telling them to yell that and the casuals do as they’re told“, they said.



Jones, on the other hand, looks unbothered. In fact, he looks extremely lean, almost like the time when he was the light heavyweight champion. This would explain why he has been asking for 6-month preparation time for the Aspinall fight.

However, ‘Big Tom’ believes no matter the demands he makes, Jones has no choice but to fight him next.

Retire or fight me; Aspinall issues ultimatum

In his opinion, former pound-for-pound best, Jones should either agree to fight him — or just lay down his gloves and return once and for all to keep the heavyweight division moving.

“There’s nowhere to go for Jon (Jones),” Aspinall said on the One to One Podcast. “If he does retire, everyone knows that he will have been avoiding me. So there literally isn’t another fight for Jon at the moment. So it works out pretty good.”, he added, with a hint of glee.

Meanwhile, ahead of UFC London this weekend, UFC bossman, Dana White issued another update on the matchup. Remaining hopeful of fulfilling his goal and booking the grudge fight, the CEO claimed the bout was “done” — but hinted a date is still in the works, ultimately.

“I’ll tell you what I’ve been telling you since day one,” White told UFC on TNT. “The fight’s going to happen. The fight’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of when now and getting it signed and done and the fight will happen.”

Interestingly, Aspinall claims to have already agreed to the document, so it would logically seem that Jones is the one the promotion is waiting for.

“It’s done, but it’s not done,” White added.

In the meantime, having won the title back in 2023, Aspinall continues to march towards being the longest interim heavyweight champion in UFC history.