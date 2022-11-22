“Grappler Is Coming Up Boyz”: UFC Title Contender Hilariously Suggests Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Grappling Match

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have had one of the biggest rivalries the combat world has ever seen. Fans were reminded of the same recently as the Dagestani quoted McGregor’s infamous “We’re here to take over” quote while talking about his team.

As one would expect, Conor McGregor was quick to reply to this. However, former UFC title contender Paulo Costa also reacted to the same while hilariously suggesting a rematch between the two.

What did Paulo Costa say about Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch?

Almost every MMA fan who’s active on social media knows that Paulo Costa is a troll online. The Brazilian likes to react to literally everything and chime in his opinions and he did the same yet again.

As mentioned earlier, Paulo Costa took to Twitter to hilariously suggest a rematch between McGregor and Nurmagomedov. However, the Brazilian doesn’t seem to be interested in a normal rematch and instead suggested a grappling matchup between the two.

Conor with grappler is coming up boyz 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KFG9eleApu — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 21, 2022

Paulo Costa wrote in the caption, “Conor with grappler is coming soon, boyz.”

How did Conor McGregor reply to Khabib Nurmagomedov for using his quote?

After Khabib Nurmagomedov suggested that his team be taking over the sport by using Conor McGregor’s quote, ‘The Notorious One’ was quick to react to it. Moreover, it was quite clear that he didn’t appreciate his rival’s words.

McGregor accused Nurmagomedov of running away from him. Further on, he also suggested that the plan of the Dagestani’s father was incomplete because of the same. “I fight on! Your father’s plan is never complete because you quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again. But your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost. Run from it all you want. We all lose in the end. Death takes us all. I fear nothing but God,” McGregor wrote in a deleted tweet.

It’s safe to say that Conor McGregor still wants a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, that is very unlikely to happen, as ‘The Eagle’ has retired and is focused on his coaching career.

What are your thoughts on Costa’s post?