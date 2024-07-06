Jorge Masvidal Eyes Future Boxing Showdowns With ‘Mayweather and Logan’ Following Diaz Bout

Jorge Masvidal takes his first steps into the world of professional boxing this weekend against Nate Diaz. Masvidal has been a long time practitioner of the sweet science and always wanted to box professionally before finding MMA. Even though the fight is not over yet, ‘Gamebred’ has his eyes set on Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul

Masvidal appeared on Michael Bisping’s YouTube channel for an interview a few days before his fight with Nate Diaz where the former middleweight champion asked him if he had any opponents in mind for boxing after the Diaz fight.

He also listed a few names such as Darren Till, Mike Perry, and Jake Paul. ‘Gamebred’, however is angling for bigger fish like Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

“I am thinking Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. That’s what I am thinking, that is what my people are thinking. That is what we’re trying to do.”

That said, he wouldn’t mind those fights either. Especially praising Mike Perry, ‘Gamebred’ said,

“And those matches you mentioned right there great fighters, so I would not mind those matches as well. I have always liked Mike Perry’s style since he got into the UFC, he is a hell of a dog. So that would be a f**king huge fight to make in the future.”

But first, he will have to beat the Stockton Slugger.

Masvidal was always considered one of the better strikers in MMA. Now that he does not have other facets of the game to worry about, he can display his boxing skills on a worldwide stage.

Besides, a win over Diaz will open the doors for a lot of big fights. While some of the names he mentioned might not be feasible, Masvidal can definitely secure quite a purse with others on the list.

But as mentioned above, he will have to get past the one guy who wouldn’t have let Gandalf pass!

A closer look at Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal

Before any talks of future opponents can take place, it is worth nothing that Masvidal is still under contract with the UFC.

The former BMF champion had to receive permission from Dana White and his team in order to take on Diaz.

Therefore, any future boxing match Masvidal wants to have will also have to be authorized by the UFC. He has a 3 boxing bout deal and after that he has to go back to the UFC for a fight.

Regardless, when it comes to the fight, most fans and pundits believe that it will play out the same way the first fight did. Masvidal is a precise and powerful striker who can hurt his opponents easily.

The younger Diaz brother on the other hand is a volume puncher. Their first fight had ended with Masvidal getting his hand raised after leaving Diaz in a pool of his own blood.

But, this is the fight game and anybody has a puncher’s chance!