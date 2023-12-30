Jorge Masvidal, Glover Teixeira, Amanda Nunes, and More: List of UFC Stars Who Retired in 2023

The year 2023 was the year of the UFC title contenders where the fans got to see several new champions. But like every other year, they had to bid goodbye to a few of their beloved UFC fighters as well. With the current year in its final days, let’s take a look at the most noted UFC athletes who competed for the final time inside the octagon this year.

Glover Teixeira

First pro-MMA fight: 07.06.2002

Final pro-MMA fight: 21.01.2023

The first UFC PPV of 2023, the UFC 283, failed to draw in the expected number of audiences to the venue. However, fans of the noted former UFC light heavyweight champ, Glover Teixeira, had to go through a heartbreaking moment. Teixeira fought at the main event of the night for a UFC light heavyweight title fight against Jamahal Hill. But, he couldn’t have a last laugh as he lost the bout via unanimous decision. He declared his retirement during his UFC 283 in-octagon interview after amassing a pro-MMA record of 33-9.

Amanda Nunes

First pro-MMA fight: 08.03.2008

Final pro-MMA fight: 10.06.2023

UFC 289 came with another saddening moment for several MMA fans. There were rumors about the noted MMA’s GWOAT, Amanda Nunes, planning to declare her retirement after her UFC bantamweight title defense fight against Irene Aldana. ‘The Lioness’ put on a dominant performance and won the bout via a unanimous decision. But her UFC 289 in-octagon interview revealed that the rumors were true. Nunes also went for a heartwarming celebration before calling an end to her shining pro-MMA career with a record of 23-5.

Jorge Masvidal

First pro-MMA fight: 24.05.2003

Final pro-MMA fight: 08.04.2023

The former ‘BMF’ of the UFC, Jorge Masvidal, started fighting on the streets of Miami. Making it to the UFC from that position is a huge feat in itself. But, Masvidal also amassed several noteworthy UFC victories as well, along with earning the ‘BMF’ title of the promotion. However, his incredible flying knee KO at UFC 239 still stands as the brightest highlight of his UFC career. Masvidal had his last fight against the noted, Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Unfortunately, he ended up losing the bout and declared his retirement in his post-fight interview. ‘Gamebred’ boasts a pro-MMA record of 35-17.

Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie)

First pro-MMA fight: 24.06.2007

Final pro-MMA fight: 26.08.2023

The UFC Singapore held inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 26 August 2023, showcased one of the most superb crowds of the year. But their beloved UFC star, Chan ‘The Korean Zombie’ Sung Jung had already revealed that he would be declaring his UFC retirement after the fight. Sung Jung may not have won his last fight against Max Holloway on the night. But the crowd sang along to his famous walkout song ‘Zombie’ entirely after Dana White and Co. allowed it to play post the declaration of Jung’s retirement. Most fans might pick those moments as one of the most beautiful farewells in the history of the UFC. Sung Jung boasts a record of 17-8 in his entire pro-MMA career.

Mauricio Rua

First pro-MMA fight: 08.11.2002

Final pro-MMA fight: 21.01.2023

Several fans may happily consider Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua as one of the most popular MMA fighters all over the world. With a pro-MMA career spanning over twenty years, Rua has fought across multiple noted MMA promotions apart from the UFC as well. But the UFC 283 came with a heartbreak for his fans as well. Firstly, Rua lost his final fight at UFC 283 against Ihor Potieria via a first-round TKO. Moreover, he also declared his retirement after the fight. Most fans may agree that it was sad to see a legend like Rua end his career with a devastating defeat. ‘Shogun’ amassed a pro-MMA record of 27-14 before declaring his retirement at UFC 283.

Well, all of these incidents are reminders of the fact that we are mere mortals. This is why time will eventually get the better of all of us. Hence, it won’t be wrong to say that even more noted UFC fighters will get added to this undesirable list by the time 2024 ends.