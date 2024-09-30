Jose Aldo Demanded Conor McGregor Rematch Minutes After His Loss – But It Never Happened

The biggest dent in Jose Aldo’s career was his fight against Conor McGregor. Everything started going downhill after losing his title to the Irishman in 13 seconds. What made it worse is that despite having defended his belt 7 times, he never got the immediate rematch against Conor McGregor because of how the Irishman finished him.

A distraught Aldo spoke to Joe Rogan during his Octagon interview and expressed his desire for an immediate rematch,

“I think that we need the rematch it was really not a fight so we need to get back in here.”

UFC 194 Joe Rogan’s Reaction To Conor McGregor Knocking Out Jose Aldo In 13Second’s pic.twitter.com/yHPgaKXeJF — Mcgregor Forever (@mcgregorufc22) July 31, 2024

‘Scarface‘ seemed tense and even agitated in the octagon while the Irishman looked calm and relaxed before their fight. So when the Brazilian, enraged beyond his limits by what McGregor had done throughout that word tour, jumped right out of the gate trying to KO the Irishman…

The next thing Aldo saw was McGregor sitting on the cage with throwing fake money at the crowd like he was at an exotic bar. Now, given that Aldo was already a legend at this time, a rematch was indeed warranted.

However, it never took place because ‘The Notorious‘ went up in weight and fought bigger names and then just disappeared from the sport for long intervals to focus on his other business endeavors.

Well he’s still not done trying to get his hands back on UFC gold. Just earlier this year, he was talking about the possibility of fighting the champion.

Will Aldo get another title shot?

It’s been 9 years since Jose Aldo had his hands on UFC gold. The former UFC featherweight champion would do anything to get his hands back on the coveted title.

With his run of performances, he has definitely putting up a good argument to secure the title shot. Earlier this year during a press conference, he had even expressed his desires to fight for the title,

“That’s what Dede always says, with my name, I can skip the line, I can get in there…If we can skip the line it would be great”

Could Jose Aldo “skip the line” for a title shot against Sean O’Malley? #UFC301 pic.twitter.com/KELOq5snl6 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) May 5, 2024

Unfortunately for Aldo, he couldn’t skip the line in what is one of the most competitive divisions in the sport.

The UFC has different plans for the Brazilian though. The veteran fighter is now preparing to take on Mario Bautista at UFC 307 in what could be his last fight in the organization.