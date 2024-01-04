Sean O’Malley Seeks Conor McGregor Magic Against Title Contender

When you blend meticulously ferocious striking, an unwavering mindset, mic skills, and flashy charisma, you get a UFC superstar. Sean O’Malley is one such superstar, viewed as the next big thing akin to Conor McGregor. Their career trajectories and certain aspects make the case even stronger. Now, on X, O’Malley has projected himself as McGregor. He is aiming to defeat Ilia Topuria in a fashion similar to Eddie Alvarez.

Advertisement

Recently, while O’Malley is set for his fight against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, it seems he has future plans, as his recent post on X suggests. Seeing his post it seems he has a desire to fight Topuria in the future. He has openly stated his belief that ‘El Matador’ will be his victim, similar to how McGregor made Alvarez his victim at UFC 205. He stated,

“Illias my Eddie.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SugaSeanMMA/status/1742661213358825889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s not the first time Sean O’Malley has envisioned himself as Conor McGregor, but this time his focus is on the second belt. Decoding his tweet, O’Malley seems to believe that Topuria will take the belt from Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. Subsequently, “Suga” sees himself defeating Topuria to secure the second belt.

While O’Malley may not be a superstar like McGregor currently, considering the rise of his fandom, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him nearing The Irishman’s stardom soon. His goals align with “The Notorious,” aiming to be a double champ, rack big money bags, and face superstar boxers like Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia. However, these aspirations are set for the future. Before challenging Topuria, he has to focus on his upcoming fight at UFC 299 against Chito Vera

UFC 298: Details Of Sean O’Malley vs Chito Vera

After UFC 292, where O’Malley became the bantamweight champion, taking the title from Aljamain Sterling, ‘Suga’ is now set to face a rematch against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. It is a match where the current bantamweight champion aims to avenge his only career loss against Chito. O’Malley enters with a 17-1-0 record, while Chito brings a record of 21-8-1. Undoubtedly, the matchup promises an explosive clash of power.

Advertisement

While O’Malley is targeting to be a double champ by defeating Topuria. However, for that to happen, Topuria first has to win the belt at UFC 298, and then O’Malley has to retain his title against Vera. So the future fights seem to be really exciting for the fight fans.