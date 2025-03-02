Alex Pereira Promises to Surprise Magomed Ankalaev if He Shoots for Takedown at UFC 312

Alex Pereira is heading into what might be the biggest test of his UFC career at UFC 312 when he faces Magomed Ankalaev. Pereira’s a knockout artist; his striking is elite, and when he lands, it’s usually lights out for his opponent. But Ankalaev? He’s a completely different challenge.

The Russian is known for his wrestling-heavy style, and many believe that could be a problem for someone like Pereira, who has never faced a grappling-dominant opponent in his UFC career.

And with Ankalaev having already asked him to prepare for a ground game for 25 minutes at UFC 313, Pereira seems to be in a bit of a difficult situation.

That said, the champ doesn’t seem too worried. “If things don’t go his way, he’ll try to take me down and then I’ll be able to show my game—that’s when I’ll surprise him.”, the UFC light heavyweight champion said.

Alex Pereira: "If things don't go his way, he'll try to take me down… that's when I'll surprise him." Magomed Ankalaev: "If I fight stand-up, he will have to stand and strike. If I want to wrestle, there will be wrestling. It's 100% victory for us."

Pereira could be talking about catching him with a good shot, something like Jorge Masvidal did against Ben Askren at UFC 239. Askren, a dominant wrestler, went to shoot for a takedown as soon as the bell rang, and Masvidal just ran in with a high knee, knocking him out cold.

It’s true that Pereira has been training in grappling with former UFC light heavyweight champ and grappling expert Glover Teixeira. But every single one of his opponents who have tried to take him down has succeeded.

And Ankalaev is just a better wrestler than all of them. Besides, he has an axe to grind as he holds Pereira responsible for keeping the title shot away from him for so long.

Now, if Pereira can stuff the takedowns and keep things standing, he has a real shot at adding another highlight-reel KO to his resume.

Interestingly, in a refreshing change of pace, Poatan’s opponent is also showing blatant disregard for his stand up skills in the octagon for the first time.

Ankalaev isn’t worried about dreaded left hook

If there’s one thing that keeps Pereira’s opponents up at night, it’s that left hook. It has ‘slept’ former world champions like Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Israel Adesanya with ease.

Pereira doesn’t even need to land it cleanly. A graze across the chin has historically been enough to put someone to sleep. Almost anyone who has ever fought him has been worried about it.

Everyone except Ankalaev.

“Alex Pereira has one signature move…. He thinks we don’t understand that, that we don’t see it. But I’m smart enough, and I have enough experience to win.”, he said.

Ankalaev certainly is no spring chicken with his striking.

He may not hold Pereiraesque power in his hands, but he can hold his own. His fight against Aleksandar Rakić last year was proof of that. If he mixes it up well with a strong ground game, he could get a decision W on his way to the title.