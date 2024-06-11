Kayla Harrison ‘Can Beat’ Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling: Manager Ali Abdelaziz

Kayla Harrison is a huge threat to any current UFC bantamweight, including Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili. Yes, her manager and Ali Abdelaziz appeared on the latest episode of ‘Submission Radio’ where he expressed his confidence about Harrison beating top men’s bantamweights.

MMA does contain a few instances of intergender fights. Needless to say, with Dana White’s aversion to the word ‘gender’, UFC is never following through with these ideas either.

But Abdelaziz believes this move would be out of desperation since “none” of the women in her division wanted to fight her. Besides, this is obviously a scathing indictment of her division and not an actual wish by the manager.

The Egypt native answered the “What’s next for Harrison” question by saying,

“Merab or Aljamain Sterling. Yeah, I think it would be a very competitive fight. It’s not fair, because if none of these girls want to fight her, let’s fight somebody else”

Well, Abdelaziz didn’t stop there. He mentioned that Harrison could defeat Rob Font and other bantamweights as well. Mind you, these are just fantasy league predictions right now. There is no actual way to prove any of this.

That said, the Olympic gold medalist has been seen training hard with light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. She even tossed and grappled Pereira successfully in one of the recently posted videos from their sessions together. So it’s not entirely in the realm of the impossible.

Unsurprisingly, however, Abdelaziz’s next shot came at the expense of the MMA women’s GOAT, Amanda Nunes.

Amanda Nunes accused of running away from Kayla Harrison

11 June 2024 marks the completion of a year of the former female UFC champ-champ, Amanda Nunes’ retirement from the promotion. Abdelaziz’s interview with ‘Submission Radio’ commenced on 10 June. Even a year after her retirement, Nunes seems to be running circles in her opponents’ minds.

However, Abdelaziz believes that the ‘The Lioness’ declared her retirement after UFC 289 to avoid a fight against Harrison. Now, obviously, this isn’t true since UFC had no plans of signing Harrison around UFC 289. But we do want that fight, don’t we? Nunes vs. Harrison- that feud could feed generations.