Kayla Harrison Dismisses Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager’s ‘Ronda Rousey on Steroids’ Comparison: “I’m My Own Person”

Souvik Roy
Published

(L) Kayla Harrison (R) Ronda Rousey
Credits: USA Today Sports

Former PFL star, Kayla Harrison, has been in discussions right since she entered into the UFC. Recently, her manager, Ali Abdelaziz, went vocal in appreciation of her achievements. The 33-year-old recently appeared at the pre-UFC 300 press conference where she thanked Abdelaziz for his endearing words. But she also expressed strong dissent towards a particular comparison that he had made.

Abdelaziz has often faced the wrath of UFC fans for his brash commentary on various issues of the UFC. It won’t be wrong to say that he went a bit too far in appreciating Harrison as well. Apart from applauding Harrison’s accolades, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager also labeled her as “Ronda Rousey on steroids”.

However, Harrison didn’t approve of Abdelaziz’s compliment during her per-UFC 300 interview. Her words implied that she viewed herself as a one-of-a-kind individual instead of an improved version of Ronda ‘The Arm Collector’ Rousey. She said,

“I’m not trying to compare myself to anyone or anything. I’m my own person. I have my own path”

Steroids and PEDs have taken a severe toll on the careers of several combat sports professionals. Looking at this fact, Abdelaziz’s compliment for the former PFL star might seem a bit over the line. However, all of these incidents have probably increased the amount of eyes her UFC debut will garner.

Will Kayla Harrison be able to start her run in the UFC with a victory?

Harrison’s superb record(16-1-0) bears testimony to the fact that she packs enough skills to get the better of her UFC 300 rival, Holly Holm. ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ may be one of the most decorated female combat sports athletes. But she is in the twilight years of her career, which automatically increases Harrison’s chances of victory.

However, the former PFL star’s weight was a major issue coming into this fight. Harrison had never fought as a bantamweight, which is why several sources questioned whether she would be able to make 135lbs. But Harrison’s weight-cut process is going pretty smoothly as of now. Despite the unpredictable nature of MMA, she may feel confident about getting the better of Holm if she manages to make weight and get inside the octagon at UFC 300.

