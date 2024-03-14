mobile app bar

Kayla Harrison Fires Back at ‘Inappropriate’ Question Directed at Arman Tsarukyan About Her at UFC 300 Event

Souvik Roy
Published

Kayla Harrison Arman Tsarukyan
Credits: Instagram

The UFC fanbase has often proven to be a brash one. This time, it was a female UFC fighter who had to endure its nature. The noted former PFL star, Kayla Harrison, is making her transition from the ‘Smart Cage’ to the octagon for her debut at UFC 300. But she had to go through a severely disrespectful moment recently when she appeared on a ‘fan Q&A’ session for UFC 300. Harrison detailed the entire incident lately, in an episode of Ariel Helwani’s noted podcast, ‘The MMA Hour‘.

The UFC 300 card also contains an enthralling fight between the former UFC lightweight king, Charles Oliveira, and Arman ‘Ahalkalakets’ Tsarukyan. This is why Tsarukyan was also present at the same Q&A session. It was one of his fans who threw a disrespectful question toward him involving Harrison. Initially, the 33-year-old couldn’t figure out what the fan asked since it was in Russian.

But she came to realize the disrespectful intent of the question when several Russian media outlets reported the incident. The entire incident left Harrison so disgusted that she didn’t even reveal in her ‘The MMA Hour’ appearance what the fan had asked.

The former PFL star probably felt that it would be too distasteful to say such words on a public podium. She just revealed that the question was “inappropriate”, “disheartening” and “disrespectful”. Even more shockingly, Harrison disclosed,

“It was on International Women’s Day, you know. What are we even talking about?”

Well, it wasn’t only Harrison who got disrespected during the ‘Q&A’ session. Moments later in the episode, both Helwani and Harrison agreed that the type of questions and mockery Tsarukyan received from several fans was thoroughly disrespectful as well. But this is far from being the only incident of its kind.

Fans subjected UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik to severe disrespect like Kayla Harrison

Avid UFC fans may know that the UFC community is a pretty explicit avenue. Here, the fans often go over the limit to mock the ones refuting their opinions. Similarly, the UFC 297 main event between the current UFC middleweight king, Dricus Du Plessis, and Sean Strickland sparked a heated debate among the community.

On one side there was Dana White, along with several fans who thought that the decision at the end of the fight should’ve gone in ‘Tarzan’s’ favor. However, the UFC play-by-play commentator, Jon Anik, stood in strong opposition to the boss’s opinion. This is why several fans targeted Anik and derided him with severely distasteful comments on his social media posts.

The entire incident disheartened Anik to the point where he even revealed that he might switch over to NFL commentary. But even after such an incident, this recent Kayla Harrison story indicates that the UFC community continues to be a not-so-sober place.

