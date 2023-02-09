UFC 284 Reddit Stream: When and How to Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

The anxiously awaited fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev will take place within a couple of days when UFC 284 kicks off. The fight card is set to occur in Perth, Australia.

Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev are set to collide in the middle of the octagon with the stakes at their highest. The victor will be declared the undisputed 155 lbs champion whilst simultaneously being crowned the pound-for-pound king.

Volkanovski will attempt to clinch double champion status as the reigning featherweight champion. The Australian will fight in his backyard when he faces off against Makhachev.

Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will fight for the title in the co-main event. The reward for the victor? The title of Interim featherweight champion.

In addition, the main card will also feature multiple Aussie martial artists, including Jimmy Crute, Justin Tafa, and Jack Della Maddalena. The fight night will no doubt be a treat for the Australian faithful.

UFC 284 Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev- Reddit

An extensive amount of supporters usually rely on Reddit for their streams. While innumerable streams will be made available, the website’s stringent laws will cause potential complications for anyone attempting to utilize their platform to stream the fights.

UFC 284 will not be available from the site’s streams because of Reddit’s piracy policies and regulations. Furthermore, their strict copyright policy indicates that accounts that publish links or stream UFC 284 live on Reddit’s URLs will be suspended indefinitely.

Ensuring that the website will instantly shut down any streams of the event if they are posted. Fortunately for supporters of the fight game, alternate options are available to them.

For individuals residing in the United States

UFC fans in the United States will be elated to know that there are other options available to watch the fights. ESPN and Disney Plus have put forth subscriptions that can enable you to watch the fights.

The UFC 284 fight card between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev will be live on ESPN Plus. Their packages include monthly and yearly subscriptions. Their monthly subscriptions are priced at $9.99, while yearly memberships are priced at $99.99.

Alternatively, the Disney Plus package is attainable if you have yet to subscribe. It is priced at $12.99 per month. The package provides free access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, Disney Plus, and Hulu.

For individuals residing in the United Kingdom

‘UFC 284: Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev’, the preliminary fight card and the main card, will be broadcasted live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. It will also be accessible through the BT Sport website and application.

Not to mention, there are no-commitment passes for £25 per month. These passes provide you with the opportunity to cancel them anytime. A BT Broadband connection is not mandatory to procure this.

BT Sport also provides long-term contracts, which can be added to any present BT Broadband or BT TV packages for £15. They come in two forms. The Sport contract is available for £40 for the highest prized “Big Sport” package.

Alternatively, £20 a month will allow Sky TV users to add BT Sport.

