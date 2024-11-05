mobile app bar

Michael Chandler Promises ‘Something Exceptional’ for Fans in Showdown With Charles Oliveira at UFC 309

Allan Binoy
Published

; Michael Chandler gestures during weigh-ins for UFC 281.

Nov 11, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Michael Chandler gestures during weigh-ins for UFC 281. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

Michael Chandler is going to shock fans at UFC 309, or at least he claims he will. The former Bellator champion will go up against the former Charles Oliveira. But having managed to win just one fight in his last 4 fights, Chandler will have his task cut out for him as both fighters attempt to get on the title shot train.

The Brazilian had lost his belt to Islam Makhachev back in 2022 and since then, he has been on a quest to win it back. He came close to getting his shot but the current #1 contender Arman Tsarukyan snuck in with a decision win at UFC 3oo.

Chandler, on the other hand, last beat Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in 2022 and has spent 2 years being pushed around by Conor McGregor, only to realize that his ‘red p*nty night’ was just a pipe dream.

Chandler, as a fighter, is one of the most explosive and entertaining athletes inside the octagon. Despite often being criticized for being overtly aggressive and giving away easy wins, he still thrives on giving fans a good fight.

But ahead of his November fight, the former Bellator champion has promised fans something better and ‘exceptional’.

“What you will see Nov. 16 will be something you have never seen from me. Something exceptional. Something mind blowing. Champ in 2025. #ufc309”

Chandler and Oliveira have fought each other once before and the Brazilian came out on top despite a dominating first round by the American. Chandler ended up going for broke in the second round as well, only to make extremely questionable decisions that would end up with Oliveira firmly on his back and it was only a matter of time from there.

The American now seeks redemption.

Chandler’s shot at a happy ending

Michael Chandler does not think he was ready for the title shot the last time he got it. Charles Oliveira was on a tear in the UFC and Chandler was just one fight into his UFC career.

“I went out there to kill Charles Oliveira in the first second of the first round…I just wasn’t able to keep that pace, I made a bad decision…I wasn’t fighting to the best of my ability.”

So, now he is going to go in with a different game plan. He won’t be looking for the early KO like he did last time. Patience is the key. And Chandler will need it in abundance since his plan is to wear Oliveira down. That said, ‘Iron’ will look to impose himself in the octagon and make his presence felt.

A win over the Brazilian almost certainly guarantees a title shot against Islam Makhachev, so who knows, he might just follow through with the plan.

