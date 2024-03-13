Merab Dvalishvili Urges Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Cousin to Face Top 10 Fighter Instead of Cory Sandhagen

The UFC bantamweight division is brimming with challengers right now for Sean O’Malley. However, of all the names, one stands clear as the number one contender, Merab Dvalishvili. The Georgian fighter is currently on a 10-fight win streak and confirmed by Dana White as the next challenger for O’Malley’s throne. However, the likes of Umar Nurmagomedov, who is former UFC champion Khabib’s cousin, and Cory Sandhagen, are just a win or two away from making a serious case to take on the winner of O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili.

‘The Machine’ recently joined ‘The Schmo’ for an interview on his YouTube channel. During the interview, ‘The Schmo’ asked Merab who should be next for the winner of his fight against O’Malley and if it should be the winner of Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov. Dvalishvili said,

“Why Umar fighting Sandhagen? Why he is not fighting Bautista or somebody else? Umar he did not fight anyone from top 15. He did not fight anyone from top five. Sandhagen he has been in top ten long time. Umar is good, but he has to fight somebody. No one give this chance to me. Sandhagen is most deserving fighter if you ask me. He should fight winner of me and O’Malley. Umar he has to fight more, some tough fighters. He just fought the debut guy. Umar fighting these nobody guys.”

Umar Nurmagomedov was scheduled to take on Cory Sandhangen last year. The fight was booked to take place in August 2023. However, the bout was cancelled as Nurmagomedov suffered a shoulder injury and was set to undergo surgery.

Sandhagen remained active and secured two wins in 2023 and is now on a three-fight win streak. Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, sat on the sidelines for a year nursing his injury.

A closer look at Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov; a fight rejected by Merab Dvalishvili

Umar Nurmagomedov recently secured a unanimous decision win against UFC debutant Bekzat Almakhan. Following the win, he stated that he wanted the UFC to re-book the fight between him and Sandhagen. At this point, Sandhagen is ranked 3rd in the UFC’s bantamweight division, whereas Nurmagomedov is ranked 10th. Sandhagen is not booked for a fight at the moment.

However, Dvalishvili believes that Nurmagomedov should face someone in the top ten before making a jump to face someone in the top three of the division. It will be interesting to see if the UFC obliged to Nurmagomedov’s wishes and books him a fight against Sandhagen. If he were to win that fight, he would guarantee himself a title shot in the very next fight.