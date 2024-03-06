Khabib Nurmagomedov Dispels Misconception of ‘Killing’ Conor McGregor Despite Intense Rivalry

The beef between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor is way beyond the typical UFC feud. At one point, it involved their families and close allies, and it seemed like both had serious intentions. However, it’s nothing like that from ‘The Eagle’s’ side. In a recent interview with Nurlan Saburov, Nurmagomedov answered an important question regarding his former opponent.

Advertisement

Saburov is a Russian comedian who creates content on VK, the Russian social media app. Saburov wanted to know whether the Dagestani fighter would have ‘k*lled’ the Irishman when he had him by his neck. Here’s what ‘The Eagle’ had to say:

“Yes, but of course it’s not to the death. Would I kill him? I think no, I don’t think I would kill him. But to the point of passing out, that’s for sure.”

Advertisement

Take a look at a clip from the interview:

Nurmagomedov revealed that during a fight, the emotional state reaches a peak where your brain goes into fight or flight mode. So although he would not have ‘k*lled’ Conor McGregor, he reveals he definitely wouldn’t have let go till the Irishman passed out.

However, it never came to that since he tapped out. In a recent interview, ‘The Eagle’ spoke about how he helps fighters deal with losses, something he has never experienced.

Advertisement

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals how he helps his fighters deal with losses

Khabib Nurmagomedov stayed undefeated throughout his career. ‘The Eagle’ does not know the feeling of losing a fight. However, he has a lot of brothers and friends who are now in the sport following his footsteps. As a former coach, he spoke about how to overcome a loss as a fighter:

“This is all about the fighter. If he is mentally weak, doesn’t matter. Even if he is gonna win, he is going to change…. I tell them you have to fix your mistakes and come back stronger.”

Take a look at the video:



‘The Eagle’ stated that patience is the biggest virtue a fighter needs to have. He claims the fight game is all about patience and waiting for your time. The only advice he gives his fighters is to work as hard as they can and wait for their time because eventually it will come and that’s when they have to perform.

Hard work is the main element a fighter needs and patience is the key virtue. A combination of these two things is what gave Nurmagomedov so much success inside the octagon.