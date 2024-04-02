Hilarious! Islam Makhachev Stuns Fans With Bald Makeover Just Like UFC Boss Dana White

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is not one to shock fans with crazy hairstyles like fellow champion Sean O’Malley. Unlike O’Malley, for the majority of his career, Makhachev has rocked a buzz cut along with a fully grown beard. However, even for someone like Makhachev, switching it up from time to time is important. The lightweight champion took to social media to debut his new look, which left fans pleasantly surprised as well as shocked.

Islam Makhachev has been absent from UFC activity since October 2023. During that time, a few serious contenders have emerged in the lightweight division for the championship. The champion, however, is currently observing the holy month of Ramadan and will return to action once that is done. He recently took to Instagram to share a new look of himself during the holy month.

The 32-year-old posted a video of him pulling back his skull cap to reveal a bald head similar to Dana White. Needless to say, his new look garnered some interesting reactions from fans.

One fan said, “Now he’ll start saying “see you soon.”



Another fan complimented the look saying, “he look hard af now ngl.”



“Bro is not Khamzat”– commented a fan comparing Makhachev to Chimaev.

A fan requested another hairstyle from Makhachev saying, “Long hair Makhachev when?”



“killed volk and took his look”– commented a fan after Makhachev’s recent devastating win.



“New mythical fighter. All goat fighters were bald”– commented a fan.



A concerned fan said, “I fear he has become too powerful with the shaved head.”



Well, new look aside, the main question that fans want to know is when will Makhachev return to action?

Islam Makhachev to return to action in the second half of 2024?

Following his win over Volkanovski, Makhachev has been on the sidelines for five months now. The champion stated that he had an injury that has kept him on the sidelines. The UFC recently offered Makhachev the main event spot at UFC 300. According to reports, the organization wanted a champion vs champion fight between him and Leon Edwards. However, Makhachev turned it down, stating that he did not want anything to disrupt the holy month.



Interestingly, there are a few big names for Makhachev to choose from. Dustin Poirier has once again put himself back in contention with a stunning knockout win over Saint-Denis. In addition to that, the winner of Oliveira vs Tsarukyan will also be a front runner for a title shot. Thus, it will be interesting to see who Makhachev and the UFC pick for the next title shot at arguably the most talent stacked division in the UFC and whether he comes back during the second half of 2024 or not.