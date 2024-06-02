Khabib Nurmagomedov Meets Donald Trump at UFC 302 Amidst $3 Million Tax Controversy in Russia

The fight business is old testament. It’s blood, broken bones, and the wrath of God. When Khabib Nurmagomedov fought, he entertained us with all three. ‘Everybody know this, brother‘, as the Dagestanis would say. And that everybody includes former US President Donald Trump.

Trump just met ‘The Eagle’ near the octagon after Islam Makhachev’s thrilling title defense at UFC 302 and people are losing their collective minds.

Donald Trump, an avid fan of the fight game was at the cage side watching the action unfold. Following the main event, Nurmagomedov got to the Republican Presidential nominee to pay his respects, exchanging a few words with the former President.

Mind you, Trump has lauded Nurmagomedov many times in the past for his unblemished record and outstanding fight IQ. The former President then shared some moments with him near the octagon before Nurmagomedov embraced him out of respect.

Trump’s presence at UFC 302 comes just a day after he became the first US President to be convicted of a crime. A New York jury found him guilty on each of the 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment to pornstar Stormy Daniels.

Interestingly, ‘The Eagle’ is now also facing serious acquisitions back home in Russia owing to his outstanding debt of 306 million Rubles($3.3 million USD) to the Federal Tax Services in Russia.

However, despite the allegations, Team Khabib has issued a statement, deeming the allegations to be “inaccurate”.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team denies tax fraud allegations

A few days ago, major news started making waves on the internet after Nurmagomedov’s tax trouble came to light. Subsequently, rumors popped out in every corner and in Russian media that the former UFC fighter had owed large sums of money to the Russian government.

According to reports, the authorities are under the impression that he has levied the outstanding amount to his amassed properties and businesses in UAE and Turkey.

Now with the authorities freezing his accounts including Eagle FC’s and with several others after investigation, Khabib’s team has released a statement categorically denying the reports and terming the allegations “inaccurate”.

Right now, it’s too soon to say who’s in the right, and since the matter is under sub-judice, we will just have to wait and see.