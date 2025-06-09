UFC Commentator Blows Up Over Streaming’s Rise with IShowSpeed Standing Alongside Legends Like Khabib Nurmagomedov

The landscape of sports promotion has changed massively in the last decade. Stars and athletes from different sports and industries fraternize on a regular basis. And the rise of the streamers and social media influencers has altered how these connections and crossovers develop. To say that not only MMA but all sports have become interconnected is an understatement.

Perhaps no recent interaction summed that up more than when UFC all-timer Khabib Nurmagomedov met IShowSpeed. The undefeated lightweight and the highly popular streamer appeared together during CBS Sports’ coverage of the UEFA Champions League final.

The two personalities share a love for soccer and engaged in lighthearted banter and analysis of the match in what proved to be a viral crossover clip.

For UFC alumni and color commentator Paul Felder and his podcast co-host Michael Bisping, it was a watershed moment. The majority of the two fighters’ careers occurred pre-streaming. The rise of personalities like IShowSpeed highlights just how much the promotional game has changed.

Felder and Bisping clearly enjoyed seeing the stoic Khabib unwinding and venturing out beyond the UFC, suggesting there might be a huge audience for him online.

“We need more Khabib in our life. He just cracks me up. It’s just the way he delivers it with a little smirk and that Russian accent. He’s perfect,” laughed Felder.

But it was also a surprise to Felder and Bisping to see IShowSpeed rubbing shoulders with some of the world’s biggest sports stars.

“And IShowSpeed, who is this guy?” asked a bemused Bisping. “Turns out he’s like one of the biggest streamers on the planet or something, right?”

“Yeah, I’ve seen crazy clips of him and just to see what these kids are doing now, with becoming streamers and all this sh*t, it still blows my mind. To be there next to Khabib and all these other [athletes], and then there’s this streamer guy.” Felder explained.

The disparity between the time of Felder and Bisping and how sports promotion and discourse have changed is a reflection of how media is being consumed today.

It should also be noted that Felder only retired in 2021, so it’s only been 4 years for the rise of influencers like IshowSpeed.

Khabib and Speed banter about soccer and fighting

Lining up alongside the likes of Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards for CBS Sports’ Champions League final coverage, Khabib and IShowSpeed brought an entertaining dynamic to the game analysis.

The streamer’s Cristiano Ronaldo ‘fanboy’ persona has brought him a great deal of internet fame, leading to viral moments and interactions with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba.

Khabib, a football enthusiast and Real Madrid fan, is known for his deep knowledge and passion for the game. Coincidentally, he is very good friends with Ronaldo.

But when the two stars came together, football proved to be both a point of unity and division, with hilarious results.

“I’m going to be honest and humble. I think he’s [IShowSpeed] better than me [at] running, but football IQ, I am much better,” judged Khabib.

“Timeout. I seen the clip of you playing football, it wasn’t the best. I gotta be honest, my skill level is better,” argued IShowSpeed.

“Don’t forget between us is nobody right now,” joked Khabib threateningly. “You [are] in my world right now.”

Khabib and Speed may not have been able to agree on who is the better soccer player, but they clearly showed a natural chemistry onscreen that will have pleased their respective fan bases.

With Speed’s regular appearances in charity soccer games, there seems to be only one way to solve the debate. But with his UFC career finished, it may be time for Khabib to swap his grappling gloves for football boots.

