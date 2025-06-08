Merab Dvalishvili Better Than Khabib Nurmagomedov? UFC Community Gets Into Fiery Debate After Sean O’Malley Loses Again

Off the back of another dominant win at UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili is starting to draw comparisons to former lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov by fans of the Georgian.
Dvalishvili, who returned on Sunday, managed to defend his undisputed bantamweight crown for the second time since January alone.
And in dominant fashion, the Tbilisi wrestling ace left no doubt in his rematch fight with ex-champion Sean O’Malley. After toppling the Montana striker back in September, Dvalishvili went one better at UFC 316.
Becoming the first to submit the Contender Series alum, Dvalishvili lodged a third-round D’Arce choke submission win. That was after having turned in a dominant wrestling display over the course of two prior rounds.
And in January, Dvalishvili would turn in another dominant win, handing Khabib Nurmagomedov’s relative, Umar Nurmagomedov, his first professional loss in a standout judging triumph.
As his name among the bantamweight elites continues to soar, Dvalishvili has now garnered some massive praise online. To boot, many have claimed the Georgian ace is fast approaching the levels of Khabib Nurmagomedov. That is, if he’s not already surpassed the Hall of Fame megastar.
And while the Tbilisi star is paving his own way as arguably the best bantamweight of all-time, a keen fan pointed out an important fact — Khabib’s resume at the lightweight limit.
“Khabib has more title defenses and less losses [than Dvalishvili],” they posted.
Dvalishvili will potentially have to face off with Khabib’s protégé, Umar Nurmagomedov, in another rematch. While that remains uncertain, he has another foe in mind to lock horns with.
Merab Dvalishvili eyes Cory Sandhagen showdown
Sat Octagon-side during last night’s UFC 316, perennial contender Cory Sandhagen has been continually linked with a showdown against dominant gold holder Dvalishvili.
And pencilled in as his next foe by UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan, Dvalishvili welcomed the chance to take on former interim title chaser, Sandhagen, next. Even going as far as to say he “loves” the potential stylistic showdown.
“I would love it [a fight with Cory Sandhagen],” Merab Dvalishvili told Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview. “I like the opponent. Cory, I love you, bro. I like your jokes lately. Keep making jokes — keep having fun, bro.”
But failing to rule out a rematch with Nurmagomedov — or even Petr Yan — whom he holds a dominant prior win against, Dvalishvili is open to all comers to his throne.
“No problem… whoever the UFC thinks is the most deserving, I’m fighting next… As long as some bullsh*t fighter doesn’t [disrespect] me, I’m happy,” Dvalishvili told assembled media following UFC 316 success.
Launching his second successful title defense overnight, Dvalishvili needs just one more win as champion to equal the title dominance of Nurmagomedov during his lightweight pomp.