Merab Dvalishvili Better Than Khabib Nurmagomedov? UFC Community Gets Into Fiery Debate After Sean O’Malley Loses Again

Off the back of another dominant win at UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili is starting to draw comparisons to former lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov by fans of the Georgian.

Dvalishvili, who returned on Sunday, managed to defend his undisputed bantamweight crown for the second time since January alone.

And in dominant fashion, the Tbilisi wrestling ace left no doubt in his rematch fight with ex-champion Sean O’Malley. After toppling the Montana striker back in September, Dvalishvili went one better at UFC 316.

Becoming the first to submit the Contender Series alum, Dvalishvili lodged a third-round D’Arce choke submission win. That was after having turned in a dominant wrestling display over the course of two prior rounds.

And in January, Dvalishvili would turn in another dominant win, handing Khabib Nurmagomedov’s relative, Umar Nurmagomedov, his first professional loss in a standout judging triumph.

As his name among the bantamweight elites continues to soar, Dvalishvili has now garnered some massive praise online. To boot, many have claimed the Georgian ace is fast approaching the levels of Khabib Nurmagomedov. That is, if he’s not already surpassed the Hall of Fame megastar.

“Merab (Dvalishvili) is better than Khabib (Nurmagomedov),” A user posted on X