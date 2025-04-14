‘WWE, NBA, Hockey, UFC… All Like Stars’: Khabib Nurmagomedov Urged Hasbulla to Chase the American Dream—Now He’s Worth $2 Million

With an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2025, Hasbulla has become one of the most popular faces in the United States. The Dagestani influencer, once limited to the fringes of regional social media, has donned many a hat in the last few years, courtesy of the global power of US popular culture.

Coming to the US and showing up, primarily at UFC events, truly worked wonders for the influencer as it turned him into a global icon of sorts. But did you know it was 29-0 UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov who planted the idea of chasing the American dream in his head?

In an interview from 2022, Khabib actually admits to telling the influencer to get a visa and move to the States in order to become a billionaire… if not, at least a millionaire.

And according to Khabib, it would have taken him only about 2 years to make it all happen. Why did he think so?

Well, for starters, Hasbulla became a viral sensation in the US with a viral TikTok video in 2021. As Khabib stated at the time, “All big celebrities, stars… all big promotions like WWE, NBA, hockey, American Football, UFC… all the stars from these sports, he is very popular among them. “

Paying heed to Khabib’s advice, Hasbulla made his first appearance at UFC 280, where Islam Makhachev won his lightweight title against Charles Oliveira.

Notably, Hasbulla didn’t just show up to cheer for his compatriot, he also had the privilege of walking across the octagon to the delight of his millions of followers.

His comedic timing and almost gravitational presence on camera led to more viral moments than anyone could imagine.

From being carried by Mike Tyson like a toddler to choking LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, Hasbulla has been everywhere. He’s also had the rare privilege of punching Daniel Cormier in the face without getting hit back.

Which is perhaps why he was so keen on fighting fellow influencer Abdu Rozik. Curiously, a section of the internet was happy to egg them on, even proposing an MMA fight between the duo.

Thankfully, better senses prevailed as it would appear Hasbulla took Khabib’s advice on this subject as well.

Khabib was happy to mediate friendship

“I don’t want to make this fight, you know (Hasbulla vs Abdu Rozik). I don’t like this idea. I don’t support this idea”, the former lightweight champion had said.

Reiterating this sentiment, Khabib had asserted that he, for one, would not like to see them duke it out inside the octagon, and if he were offered a choice, he would try and broker a friendship between the pair.

“They are both big names, you know. They can create some good things if they become friends“, he added, noting, “They can do some good charity, maybe.”

Khabib also shared a message of peace, saying that there was already enough fighting on the planet, inside the cage and otherwise. “War is everywhere. Peace is better than war, you know“, he said.

Hasbulla and Rozik sorted their beef out last year with a video of shaking each other’s hands and throwing thumbs up at the camera.