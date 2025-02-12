‘Mini Khabib’ Hasbulla Trolls Sean Strickland With AI Ballet Dance Edit After UFC 312 Loss

UFC 312 SYDNEY, Sean Strickland of United States ducks from a punch from Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa in his middleweight title bout during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Sunday, February 9, 2025. Credit IMAGO / AAP

Hasbulla Magomedov, known for his playful antics and social media presence, didn’t miss the opportunity to troll Sean Strickland following his UFC 312 loss. The internet sensation, often referred to as ‘Mini-Khabib’ shared an AI-generated video of Strickland performing a ballet dance to take a jab at the fighter.

The post was an indirect dig at Strickland who advertises his ‘tough guy’ persona all the time outside the octagon but didn’t show even one shred of that personality when he stepped into the octagon against ‘Stillknocks’ at UFC 312. Instead, he hopped around the octagon for 25 minutes taking damage from the champion.

The rivalry between Hasbulla and Strickland stems from a previous controversy involving Hasbulla and his cat, which sparked backlash online. Strickland was one of the loudest voices criticizing Hasbulla for his treatment of the cat at the time, and ever since, the two haven’t been on the best of terms.

Now, Hasbulla found the perfect way to get his revenge in classic fashion.

Posting the AI-edited video, Hasbulla said,

“Sean Strickland after UFC 312 @SStricklandMMA.”

It should be noted that contrary to popular belief, ballet requires a serious amount of physical training and Ballerinas frequently suffer from and live with foot and ankle injuries, including stress fractures. It is one of the most difficult dance forms to master.

Now, back to the crux of the matter; while Strickland has yet to respond, knowing his outspoken nature, a fiery reply may not be far off. However, since his UFC 312 loss, the American fighter has seemingly taken his foot off the pedal.

Strickland’s concern for Chimaev family’s safety

Throughout the fight week, Strickland had continued to take shots at Khamzat Chimaev and called him a ‘who*e’ for his friendship with Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov. The American fighter had claimed that Chimaev had to leave Chechnya due to being persecuted by Kadyrov but had returned to his homeland and cozied up to the same man.

“Can Chimaev fight? Yeah. He can fight. But you’re not a f*cking man.” Sean Strickland knows EXACTLY who he wants with a #UFC312 title win. (via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/eTBiYp60XT — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 30, 2025



However, just days after UFC 312, he has publicly decided to put an end to the ongoing feud with Chimaev. Taking to Twitter, Strickland shared his thoughts and said,

“Just got done training, mind is clear. I’m gonna lay off of Chimeav Chechen thing. I’m very aware that his family is probably in danger and he probably regrets that relationship.. So I’m going to attempt to not go there. Have a good day. Here’s to trying. Still is bit coin scams?”

Just got done training, mind is clear.I’m gonna lay off of Chimeav chechen thing. I’m very aware that his family is probably in danger and he probably regrets that relationship.. So I’m going to attempt to not go there. Have a good day. Here’s to trying. Still is bit coin scams? — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 6, 2025

Whether this signals a true shift in Strickland’s persona or just a temporary pause in his usual antics remains to be seen.