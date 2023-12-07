Khamzat Chimaev Next Fight: ‘Borz’ Provides Major Update on Injury and UFC 300 Return

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most fearsome MMA fighters in the UFC. He recently fought Kamaru Usman and defeated him via majority decision at UFC 294.

Advertisement

However, the fighter remains in his voracious aura with a hunger for fights but is currently sidelined due to a torn ligament injury. He suffered the injury during the first round of his bout against the former welterweight champion Usman at UFC 294. At that point, it was even informed that Chimaev will avoid going for the surgery of the same but now the circumstances look quite the opposite.

He recently provided an an update about the same in his Instagram live. MMA Crazy shared the live video of the same in which Chimaev is seen sharing that he is going for surgery. He also expressed that he would be back post the recovery. He said,

Advertisement

“I’m gonna do a surgery, [An] operation, in one-two weeks. After that, [I’ll] do the recovery, come back, smash somebody. … Tell Dana White, make [UFC 300 Fight] happen.”

The 32-year-old fighter has an unbreakable winning streak. Moreover, his recent win over #1 ranked welterweight fighter Usman makes him the perfect contender to challenge for the middleweight title.

Should Khamzat Chimaev get a title shot next?

Looking at the current situation, things depend on how long ‘Borz’ decides to take for the recovery. He had his first UFC bout in the year 2020 against John Phillips. Since then, the Russian fighter has never lost a single fight and boasts the record of 13-0-0. He is also known for his phenomenal wrestling skills and has a promising career ahead.

Advertisement

Chimaev is #9 in the middleweight division and therefore fighting another fighter from the division will make him a prospect for the title. Whereas if Chimeav timely recovers from the surgery, there are chances that he would get a grip at title shot at UFC 300 in 2024.

But nothing as such has been officially confirmed. The final decison lies with the UFC and Dana White. It will be interesting to see what is more to come for the Russian fighter as he steps forward. However, fans are advised to remain patient and wait for the official confirmation and updates.