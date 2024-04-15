UFC 300 Before-After Photos: Alex Pereira’s Scar-Free Face Sets Him Apart from Other Fighters, Including Max Holloway, Who Left with Some Dents

Alex Pereira looked different from the other fighters following UFC 300. The Brazilian made light work of Jamahal Hill in the main event of the evening. ‘Poatan’ put his UFC Light Heavyweight title on the line at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last weekend. The card was one of the most stacked cards in the history of the UFC, in commemoration of 30 years of the organization. And most of the fights delivered to the hype.

Although some fighters went out with a couple of bruises and cuts on their faces, there was one fighter who stood out from the rest. Alex Pereira knocked out Jamahal Hill in just the first round of his fight. He came out of the fight without a scratch, since Hill failed to connect even a single shot properly.

Pereira’s dominance was further highlighted by the UFC in a series of photos showcasing how the fighters looked like before and after the fight.

From the pictures, it could be seen that Max Holloway got a small cut under his right eye, as well as a little swelling on his nose. Zhang Weili came out with a couple of bruises herself after the co-main event of the evening. However, the only thing that changed about Alex Pereira before and after the fight was his hairstyle. He shaved his hair off for the fight.

Pereira also ended up beating the Drake Curse, and after the fight, a reporter asked him if he would be asking the Canadian rapper for some of the winnings.

Alex Pereira does not want any money after beating the Drake Curse

Drake bet on Alex Pereira to win against Jamahal Hill with a payout of over $1 million. The ‘Drake Curse‘ is something that netizens made up, claiming that whoever the rapper bets on, loses. However, ‘Poatan’ seems immune to the alleged curse as he helped him win close to $2 million. Even after helping Drake win big, Pereira showed no interest in his money. Reflecting on the same, he said,

“If he lose, I’m not gonna give no money for him so if he win, props, thank you very much.”

Alex Pereira then went on to reveal his future plans. He stated that he wants to fight again soon, aiming a return at UFC 301. Following his victory over Jamahal Hill, ‘Poatan’ announced that he has plans to move up in weight. Thus, it will be interesting to see what the Brazilian does next.