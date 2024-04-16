VIDEO: Justin Gaethje’s Parents Stunned and Heartbroken After Son Loses BMF Title in Final Seconds to Max Holloway

Max Holloway left Justin Gaethje’s parents heartbroken at UFC 300. ‘The Highlight’s’ parents were in attendance for the card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They were watching his son defend his BMF title against Max Holloway. Amidst a plethora of other notable names, Sean O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, was witnessing the show live and was recording his reaction to the fight. However, co-incidentally, Welch happened to capture Gaethje’s parents’ reaction as well. His father was initially applauding as the fight drew closer to the end, only to get heartbroken.

Tim Welch sat next to Dricus Du Plessis and Sean O’Malley octagon side. Both champions could not believe what they had just witnessed. Justin Gaethje’s parents, on the other hand, were in shock. His mother, who could not bear to look at what happened, had to sit down, and his father was bewildered.

The BMF title fight lived up to its name. Both fighters showed fans why the UFC associates them with this belt. Dominating the entire fight, Holloway was already winning and just had to wait till the clock ran out. Instead, he called Gaethje to the center of the octagon for a brawl in the last few seconds.

Gaethje, having suffered a broken nose early on in the bout, accepted the invitation. What transpired next was an absolute spectacle. The duo swung madly at each other, making the crowd go berserk. Unfortunately, one of Holloway’s blows connected and had Gaethje passed out on the floor. Following their fight, Max Holloway penned a long message for Justin Gaethje, showing his love and appreciation for his fellow fighter.

Max Holloway gives Justin Gaethje his flowers after their UFC 300 fight

Justin Gaethje was tearing through the UFC lightweight division with wins over Dustin Poirier, Rafael Fiziev, and Michael Chandler. One more victory and he would have gotten the title shot. However, at UFC 300, Gaethje’s dreams of getting a championship match were squashed. Following the incredible victory, Holloway took to social media and heaped praises on Justin Gaethje. He said,

” I couldn’t have asked for a better dance partner for #ufc300 . It was an honor to share that octagon with you @Justin_Gaethje. A true BMF in every way, thank you for the opportunity.”

Max Holloway thanked Justin Gaethje for giving him the opportunity to fight him. ‘Blessed’ now has all the options in the world for his next fight. He has title fights waiting for him in the featherweight division as well as the lightweight division. Holloway has called out both Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. It will now be interesting to see which champion Holloway fights next.