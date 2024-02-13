Khamzat Chimaev Next Fight: ‘Borz’ Shuts Down Reports of UFC 300 for This Major Reason

The UFC is on the hunt for its main event for UFC 300. Over the past few months or so, the main event for UFC 300 has been the biggest talking point among fans and pundits alike. There were a number of big names in consideration, such as the likes of Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones, among others. According to Ariel Helwani, the UFC might have found its big name in Khamzat Chimaev. However, there are a few hurdles to cross before securing a fight, according to ‘Borz’ himself.

In a recent episode of his show, Helwani revealed that the UFC is considering Khamzat Chimaev to headline UFC 300. A tweet put out summarized Helwani’s knowledge of the main event possibilities for the big event. The tweet said,

“According to @arielhelwani the UFC’s top choice for the #UFC300 main event would be Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev. Other bouts in contention include:Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya. DDP vs. Chimaev. Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad. The current holdup is Chimaev’s lack of ability to fight in the U.S. [per The MMA Hour]”

Unfortunately, when it comes to UFC 300, nothing is as straightforward as it seems. Recently, a fan commented on Khamzat Chimaev’s Instagram post, wishing he secures the main event spot at UFC 300. ‘Borz’ replied to the comment saying he would not be fighting during Ramadan.

The holy month for Muslims stars on the 10th of March and ends on the 9th of April. UFC 300 takes place on April 13th. This means that Chimaev will have to be in fight camp during the holy month, which he is not willing to do. This further throws a huge curve ball at the UFC’s plans.

Another major obstacle stands in the way of Khamzat Chimaev and UFC 300

‘Borz’ has made it clear that he will not train during Ramadan. However, that is not the only issue that prevents him from headlining UFC 300. Chimaev is Russian by citizenship and therefore that adds another layer of complexity.

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, it has become increasingly difficult for Russian fighters to enter the United States.

This is especially true for Chimaev, who has close ties with sanctioned dictator Ramzan Kadyrov. Even if the UFC were to convince Chimaev to headline UFC 300, getting him to enter the US is not something the UFC has any control over.

Thus, given the above issues, it is highly unlikely that Chimaev will headline UFC 300.