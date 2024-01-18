Khamzat Chimaev Sparks Fans’ Skepticism with UFC 300 Tease: “Can’t Enter The US”

UFC 300 takes place in April this year and is set to be a historic event for the world leader in MMA. Given the importance of the event, a number of fighters have offered their services to fight at the event. Most recently, middleweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev took to Instagram to tease fans about a possible return at UFC 300.

Advertisement

‘Borz’ has been out of action since his win over Kamaru Usman in October last year. The 29-year-old posted a story on his Instagram suggesting he might return at UFC 300.

The story contained an image of himself along with the number ‘300’. A Screenshot of the same was posted by an account on Twitter.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mma_orbit/status/1747723851084034260?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



While Chimaev may have expected a positive response from the fans regarding his next moves, that was not the case in reality. Here are some of the best reactions to Chimaev’s announcement.

A fan said, “*yawn* He hints at every fighter every fight card then fights unimpressively once a year.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SokolCapital/status/1747726254395306437?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Another fan added, “Khamzat vs Adesanya main event, winner of that fight fights the winner of UFC 297 main event.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ZtnBlanco/status/1747725537198367174?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



“Please get this beast involved in that card..”– commented a fan

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KyleAnthonyUFC/status/1747725708758073415?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



“He literally can’t enter the US he’s not fighting at 300 lmao”– commented a fan, giving a harsh reality check on the situation.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/unbiased_stan/status/1747810812612284500?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Another fan commented on the issue, saying, “Lost his hype.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PirateMMA1/status/1747726157317886239?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



“He’s just sharing his current weight prolly”– added another fan taking a dig at Chimaev.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tabascoisgood/status/1747761677691392359?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Unfortunately for fans, despite Chimaev’s tease regarding his next move, a fight at UFC 300 will be next to impossible for ‘Borz’.

Khamzat Chiamev’s return at UFC 300 impossible?

Khamzat Chimaev is hoping to take on the winner of Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title after UFC 297. However, his return is in shadows as he suffered a broken hand during his fight against Kamaru Usman. The 29-year-old had to undergo a surgery for the same. He recently also shared an extremely worrying health update in a tweet that has since been deleted. In the tweet, Chimaev shared pictures of himself with an extremely swollen face, claiming that he had fallen extremely sick due to an unidentified disease. At this point in time, there is no clear timeline on a potential return to action for Chimaev.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2NOn36RfrX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



To make things worse, ‘Borz’ can not enter the United States at this point in time. This is because of his Russian citizenship and the ongoing tension with Ukraine. Furthermore, Chimaev has close ties to Ramzan Kadyrov, a Chechen dictator that has been on the US’s watchlist for a very long time now. Therefore, there is little to no chance that Chimaev returns to action at UFC 300.