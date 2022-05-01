Conor McGregor Sends A Heartfelt Message To Cork City’s Well-Known Formerly Conjoined Twins

Conor McGregor sends out a heartful message to Cork city’s famous Conjoined Twins with a beautiful gesture of UFC belt.

Conor McGregor has encouraged many in Ireland. After coming from humble background, he became one of the most famous people in the world of MMA. As a result, many future wars from Ireland look to him.

He also has a large following in his home country, Ireland. The twins who had met Hassan and Hussein Behnaffaf were seen standing with McGregor’s UFC belt at ‘The Black Forge Inn’. A photo of the two boys wearing a belt was posted on Instagram and the UFC star failed to comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Flynn (@liam8656)



‘The Notorious’ wrote, “Love it guys! I hope you enjoy this pub ”.

According to an article published by the ‘Irish Mirror’ in 2015, the boys are the most well-known twin twins in Cork City. They both play artificial leg and overcome great challenges and obstacles. As a result, McGregor’s comments could have had their day.

Although this warrior has always been in the news for his wars, trash speeches and the conflicts he has encountered outside the octagon, he always shows a different side.

He was last seen fighting Dustin Poirier in UFC 264. He broke his leg and lost the fight in the first round. So, he was on the sidelines, planning an amazing return soon.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

When will Conor McGregor return ?

Send a painful broken leg to UFC 264, the fighter underwent surgery. Many people were of the opinion that the fighter would not be able to fight the same. Therefore, viewers will be curious to see how you use the left kick in the octagon.

McGregor has made it clear he wants to fight for the title. He also talked about fighting for the Kamaru Usman welterweight belt. So, he seems compelled to return. When he returns, his performance will be subject to a number of tests.

Conor wants to fight Usman at 170



Conor on The Mac Life says:

“I believe versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute,” McGregor said. “Now I haven’t really said that to no one to be honest, I’ve only been thinking that for the last couple of days because for what cut the weight? I’ve already won the 155-pound title, I got myself down to a lightweight frame, but I’m big now. I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy, I’ve got good energy. I’m coming back after a gruesome injury. I do not want to deplete myself, there should be no need to deplete myself.

“And I feel confident against Usman. A jab happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him. His ground-and-pound isn’t strong, plus he’s on the older side. And then plus the world is to be took again. The triple crown. No one’s ever obtained three knockouts in three weight divisions moving up like I have already, but no one’s ever obtained three UFC world titles cross three divisions like I will do also if we make this fight.”

Also Read: “The fight between me and Conor is going to be really big” – Michael Chandler says his fight with Conor McGregor would be “Totally Huge”