‘King of Violence’ Mike Perry Gets Choked Out by Wife Following Kansas City Chiefs’ Victory Over Buffalo Bills

Mike ‘King of Violence’ Perry, the always-entertaining former UFC fighter and current BKFC star, is no stranger to wild antics. But this time, he managed to outdo himself by getting choked out! It all went down on Instagram after the Kansas City Chiefs’ big win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game.

Perry, who had wagered over $3,000 on the Chiefs, was watching the game live and engaging with his fans on Instagram. As the game heated up, Perry decided to up the stakes, not with more money, but with a promise to his wife. He asked his followers what he should do if Kansas City pulled off the win. The overwhelming fan favorite? Let his wife choke him out.

In classic Mike Perry fashion, he ran with the idea. He posted a story announcing the plan to his wife, saying,

“If Kansas City wins this game, you’re gonna choke me out, yeah?”

She seemed more amused than anything, but Perry’s fans couldn’t wait to see if he’d actually go through with it.

When the Chiefs sealed their victory, Perry held up his end of the bargain. In a video posted to his Instagram, Perry’s wife, cool as a cucumber, locked in a chokehold while he went out for a few seconds.

It’s not every day you see a professional fighter willingly get choked out by their spouse, but then again, Perry is anything but predictable. From wild in-ring performances to even wilder off-the-cuff social media moments, he knows how to keep fans entertained.

Perry calls himself the best boxer in MMA

Never one to shy away from controversy, Perry declared himself “the best boxer in MMA history” based on his success in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Taking a dig at his peers in mixed martial arts, Perry said,

“I knocked out so many of you MMA fighters. I gotta be one of the greatest boxers to ever get into the octagon,”

Given his impressive BKFC track record, including wins over Eddie Alvarez and Thiago Alves, it’s hard to argue with his statement. However, it should be noted that Alvarez, despite having been a decorated UFC and Bellator champion has not been in his prime for about 5-6 years now. So do take any of Perry’s claims with a huge grain of salt.

Besides, there is always the Jake Paul debacle!

When Perry stepped into the boxing ring against the YouTuber-turned-fighter on short notice to replace Mike Tyson, things went horribly wrong. Perry looked much smaller than Paul, who outstruck him from the get-go. Perry’s ability to strike fear into his opponents also seemingly went for a toss once his hands were covered in 12oz gloves. Jake knocked him out in a truly one-sided performance.

This had resulted in months of silence from the BKFC star. Regardless, it seems Perry’s confidence is back now and he is willing to go on far more brutal pursuits in the months to come.