Jon Jones’ Business Partner Mike Perry Lives ‘The American Dream’ After Success of Their New MMA Promotion

UFC alumnus and BKFC legend, Mike Perry, and the pound-for-pound GOAT Jon Jones teamed up on Dirty Boxing Championship some time ago, and judging by ‘The Platinum’ brawler’s latest Instagram flex, business is booming.

The UFC heavyweight champ and the bare-knuckle brawler’s new combat sports promotion blends elements of MMA and boxing. Fighters compete with five-ounce gloves, and the rules allow for elbows and limited ground-and-pound, making for some intense action in the ring.

Jones was instantly hooked after watching the first event, stating, “I believe this is going to be a powerhouse of combat sports. I’m proud to sign my name next to it.” The promotion has already featured notable fighters like Yoel Romero and Andrei Arlovski, delivering thrilling knockouts on debut.

The debut show is reported to have been streamed more than 10.5 million times, with 50,000+ concurrent viewers complemented by more than impressions in excess of 65 million. Needless to say, Perry has every reason to brag… and brag he did.

He shared a picture with his family, a wife, two children, and a dog, and what appears to be their latest purchase, a beautiful home.

While Perry did not disclose financials, the caption, “The American dream” said all that we needed to know.



Meanwhile, as Perry enjoys the fruits of mega paydays, his partner has completed 784 days as the UFC heavyweight champion with only one title defense, no less.

Jones’ American dream looks different

Jones certainly has achieved success. Considered amongst the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, if not the greatest, the UFC heavyweight champion has managed to remain on top of the UFC roster, despite only fighting twice in the last five years.

During this time, he has successfully managed to avoid a much-anticipated fight with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. And now it would appear, he has successfully done so against Tom Aspinall as well.

Having won the heavyweight title within weeks of Ngannou’s departure from the promotion in 2023, Jones took a year-long sabbatical from the sport courtesy of a shoulder injury.

Upon return to action last year, it was insisted that he fight the interim champion, Aspinall, who had taken over in his absence and was the rightful contender for the undisputed title.

However, citing the need for a paycheque big enough for him to risk losing, Jones has kept the division hostage since. Since defeating a retiring Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 last year, the Rochester native has gone radio silent, as Aspinall has played provocateur on more than one occasion.

However, with over 500 days with the interim title on his shoulders, it would appear he will only be defending his current status for his next fight.

UFC veteran Chael Sonnen claimed earlier yesterday that he had inside information about the UFC giving Jones the six months he wants to prepare for the Aspinall fight, while the Brit would take on Frenchman Ciryl Gane during the International Fight Week. Go figure!