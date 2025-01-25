‘Let Boys Fight Drunk’: Fans in Stitches as Conor McGregor Joins the Cake Fight Drama at BKFC 5

Wembley Stadium Conor McGregor in the stands at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday September 21, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xBradleyxCollyerx 77544020 Credit IMAGO / PA Images

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor found himself in the middle of a fight again! But this time, instead of hand being thrown, it was pastries. The BKFC 5 weigh-ins was an eventful night, even for a Conor-hosted event, much to fans’ delight!

Fighter John Gabarino took the stage for his weigh-in with a box of cannolis and handed one each to everyone on the stage, including his opponent, Apostle Spencer. But then he smashed it right out of his hand and it spiraled to the fighters just going at each other. As Spencer moved to strike, Gabarino chose to attack him with a Canoli again as McGregor lost his mind laughing and applauding in the back.

Conor McGregor got caught in the middle of a pastry war at BKFC #KM5 final faceoffs @bareknucklefc pic.twitter.com/4ml9Cbc7xJ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 24, 2025

As bizarre as this incident was, it was entertaining and that’s all fans care about. A video of the incident is now going viral with fans responding with comments like “This was like a cartoon, super creative I’ll give it to him, I give I take” and “Ngl I like the drama“.

This was like a cartoon , super creative I’ll give it to him , I give I take — Rommel (@romm4l) January 24, 2025



There were also other wild suggestions flying around, sage ideas like, “Conor needs to bring out the whiskey and let these boys fight drunk lol“.

Conor need to bring out the whiskey and let these boys fight drunk lol — Champ (@HoldThis60) January 25, 2025



This fan was just surprised by the pettiness on display and said, “Giving someone a Canoli just to slap it out their hand is crazy work“.

This wasn’t the only incident of the night either that made everybody re-think what they were watching. During another weigh-in, one of the fighters, Matt Sullivan seemed so cartoonishly hyped up that he almost tripped off the weighing machine while posing. However, that didn’t stop him from trying to fight his opponent, right then and there.



While these levels of madness weren’t expected it doesn’t come as a surprise after McGregor’s speech about the event yesterday.

McGregor makes crowd go wild

The ‘Mystic Mac’ showed up to the BKFC 5 pre-event presser late and addressed the town of Philadelphia by telling them he just didn’t care. He then gave them an impassioned speech about summoning the gods of fighting to action.

“May they turn our combatants’ knuckles to knives. And on Saturday night, may we all bleed in the honor of Philadephia’s rich fighting history. May we as Bareknuckle Fighting Championships organization – the alien of combat sports – rise above the night sky and rain down blows viciously and prove our worth against any deniers.”

McGregor then turned his attention to his former foe from the UFC, Eddie Alvarez, and asked him to put his opponent Jeremy Stephens of the ‘Who the fook is that guy’ fame to sleep.

Conor McGregor just showed up late to the BKFC presser and dropped a crazy speech pic.twitter.com/CM7KmeD9mA — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 23, 2025

Bare Knuckle fights aren’t for the faint of hearts but they are just so chaotic and so much fun to watch! And this one seems to be going in a similar direction. Hopefully, BKFC 5 lives up to the hype and fun that the pressers and weigh-ins have promised!