“Let’s Do It”: Elon Musk Accepts UFC Legend’s Offer, Starts Training for Mark Zuckerberg Super Fight

One thing that has been trending in the MMA community since the past week is the super fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Both the tech giants have verbally agreed to the fight. Not only that, but Musk appears to have begun his training for the same. Interestingly, soon after their acceptance of the bout, prominent MMA figures weighed in to support either Zuckerberg or Musk. Georges St-Pierre, the former two-weight champion, is one of those names.

Advertisement

With so many names on his list, Musk appeared to be interested in practicing MMA with GSP. He also stated on Twitter that he has already started preparing.

Elon Musk agrees to train with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for potential Mark Zuckerberg fight

Amidst big names entering the scenario, even Georges St-Pierre took to his official Twitter account to offer training to the South African billionaire while also adding that he is a huge fan of Musk. GSP wrote:

Advertisement

“@elonmusk I’m a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg”

Musk reacted to ‘Rush’ shortly after his tweet and also provided an update on his latest training session. In his response to GSP, Musk wrote:

“Ok, let’s do it.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1673545240433573888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In another tweet, Musk revealed his training session with a famous podcast host Lex Fridman. In this tweet, the SpaceX founder wrote:

“Did a practice round tonight with @lexfridman.”

Right after his tweet, Fridman responded by saying that he was excited about their training session with GSP. Thus, it is safe to say that they have doubled down on GSP’s offer. However, the fight is yet to receive a green signal and UFC president Dana White has talked about the complications.

Dana White talks about the complication in this fight

Dana White indicated an interest in promoting the already highly anticipated Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight. The UFC president stated in one of his media appearances that the tech titans are ‘dead serious’ about it.

Advertisement

However, according to White, there are a few stumbling stones that might prevent the bout from taking place. White recently stated on the Pat McAfee Show that a fight between Elon Musk (6ft 1) and Mark Zuckerberg (5ft 7) would not be sanctioned by a commission owing to the enormous size and weight difference between the two.

As a result, White stated that it is a tough fight to arrange. However, he is eager to make it happen since it would be ‘the biggest fight in the history of the world’

Do you think White will be able to make this fight happen? What do you think of Musk’s tweets?