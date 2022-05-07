“Let’s fight skinny” – Khamzat Chimaev calls out Nate Diaz for a fight once again

Khamzat Chimaev, a UFC welterweight contender, is ready to fight Nate Diaz if the UFC follows through on their reported matchmaking plan.

This week, the UFC’s matchmaking board was leaked on social media. It included targeted matchups with some of the sport’s biggest names. Given Chimaev’s recent victory over previous championship challenger Gilbert Burns, many UFC fans were surprised to see Chimaev vs Diaz.

However, a bout between Chimaev and Diaz has been on the radar of UFC President Dana White for months, dating back to last year. Despite the previously scheduled matchup, Diaz turned down the fight. He believed it was disrespectful of the organization to have him go up against Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev eager to fight Nate Diaz; Calls him out on Twitter

Following the leaked matchmaking board, Chimaev criticized Diaz in a recent tweet:

“Let’s fight skinny,” – Chimaev Tweeted

Chimaev’s interest in fighting Diaz is surprising given the UFC’s previously stated intention to pair him with Colby Covington. It’s unclear whether the Covington fight is no longer on the table or whether the UFC has chosen a different path.

With a win against Burns in an instant classic at UFC 273, Chimaev moved closer to the top of the welterweight title picture. He has never lost in his professional career.

Since his loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263, Diaz hasn’t fought in the Octagon. His UFC contract only allows him to compete in one more fight.

