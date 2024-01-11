Magomed Ankalaev Eyes UFC Vegas 84 Win Over Johnny Walker as Gateway to Title Shot Against Alex Pereira

UFC is preparing for its very first event of the year. As the event is coming closer, the fight night main event contender Magomed Ankalaev looks quite sure about the results.

During the UFC Vegas 84 media day, the Russian fighter expressed his take on the upcoming bout against Johnny Walker. Ankalaev extended his appreciation to the promotion for pulling off the rematch just in three months. The 31-year-old fighter also shared how he is only focused on his victory and proving his mettle. He further expressed how it is his time to show his power and will soon be ruling the light heavyweight division with a belt around his waist. He said,

“I believe that 2024 is my year, and by the end of this year, you’ll see that the strap is around my waist.”

Next, Ankalaev added how his managers have been telling him about the importance of winning this fight and that it is he who deserves the title run. Moreover, Ankalaev is quite prepared for what he is aiming to do next- landing a title shot against Alex Pereira, the current light heavyweight champion.

‘The Russian Terror’ and Johnny Walker first locked horns at UFC 294. The fight ended up with a no contest due to an illegal knee blow by Ankalaev. But now, the Russian is hell-bent on proving himself as the winner in this rematch, in contrast to what happened the last time.

When and where is UFC Vegas 84 happening?

The year is finally going to kick-start with the UFC Fight Night event this Saturday. It is scheduled to take place on January 13, 2024, at the APEX facility, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight card got the MMA community in full excitement, with a light heavyweight bout in the main event and a flyweight bout in the co-main event.

The card is headlined by a rematch between the Russian fighter Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker. Whereas the co-main event will also feature a rematch for Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape. The card also includes a lightweight bout Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benítez, Ricky Simón vs. Mario Bautista, and Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira.

The wait is finally over for MMA fans as the first fight card of 2024 is almost here. With a couple of rematches stacked, the event looks quite entertaining, but the rest depends on the fighters and their delivery inside the octagon.