Dana White: With $2,450,000 in Gates, UFC Austin Breaks Major Fight Night Records at Moody Center

2023 has been a huge year for the UFC if we talk about gaining revenues from their events. Despite starting with the rather lackluster UFC 283, things continued to get better for the company as the year progressed. The immediate next PPV, UFC 284, featuring the coveted first fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. It turned out to be a massive revenue gainer for the promotion. Well, it won’t be wrong to say that Dana White and Co. has been on a steady path since then.

The recently concluded UFC at ESPN 52 (UFC Austin) at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, also maintained the trend and created a record in terms of revenues gained for the promotion. And as it seems, there’s no one happier about this fact than the UFC CEO, Dana White himself.

White’s face showcased his emotions clearly at the post-UFC Austin press conference. The 54-year-old took the mic with a smile on his face as he said:

“Hell of a night”



The press conference proceeded in the usual manner with White revealing the official sales figures of the event. However, he also put up a story on his Instagram account thanking the people of Texas for their incredible support. White’s story also contained the official sales figures of the event which showcased that it was a huge success. The words in his Instagram story read:

“THANK YOU TEXAS !!! GATE – $2.45M ATTENDANCE – 14.485 (SOLD OUT) HIGHEST GROSSING SPORTS EVENT AT MOODY CENTER UFC’S HIGHEST US FIGHT NIGHT GATE”

Most UFC fans can get an idea about White’s ecstasy from the final words of his Instagram story. After all, gaining the highest amount of gate revenues out of all UFC Fight Night events held in the US is no matter of joke. But does the future also look equally bright for Dana White and Co. in terms of profits?

Will the UFC under Dana White continue to gain profits from their events in 2024?

Well, only time has the exact answer to this question. But, the arrangements that Dana White and Co. are making for UFC 300 hint at the fact that it’s going to be a big one. It won’t be wrong to say that UFC 300 has a massive chance of becoming a humongous revenue gainer for the promotion. However, they may have to worry have one particular issue that can result in a huge loss as well.

Several fans may be aware of the Antitrust Lawsuit that a union of 1200 ex and current UFC fighters had filed against the promotion in 2016. A federal court in the US also certified the lawsuit as a Class Act back in August this year. Now, reports say that the UFC may have to take a hit of an insane $4.8B if the union of fighters succeeds in proving their allegations.