“Man Has a Strong Mindset”: Dustin Poirier Believes Conor McGregor Will ‘Return a Dangerous Man’

Despite Conor McGregor making a few questionable comments about Jolie Poirier, Dustin Poirier refused to play the same game. Instead, when asked for his take on McGregor and his toe injuries, ‘The Diamond’ claimed that the Irishman will return stronger than ever.

Making an appearance on ESPN’s Sports Center, the Louisiana native got real when asked about his rival’s precarious scenario. He said,

“I don’t know the extent to that, to me the pinky toe getting broken maybe you don’t pull out of an international fight week,m maybe ligaments got torn, or maybe he needs surgery. I don’t know the full in-depth detail of the exact injury. So he could be back quick or if he needs surgery, we’ll see. Just looking at his career and the things he has accomplished, the man has a strong mindset. If he commits himself to be the best he can if his body allows him to be the best he can, I think he’s going to come back strong.”

Contrary to the popular notion, deeming that the Irishman is done fighting and his best days are behind him, Poirier still has complete faith in ‘Mystic Mac.’ Moreover, even though the 35-year-old did not comment on a specific timeframe for McGregor’s return since he is unaware of the injury’s severity, Poirier insisted that the Irishman could bounce back stronger if he dedicated himself to the craft.

Meanwhile, ‘The Diamond’ also made an appearance on the popular Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast alongside Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen where he shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev’s potential next bout against #1 contender Arman Tsarukyan.

The Diamond weighs in on Makhachev vs Tsarukyan, favoring the Russian

In the wake of UFC’s international fight week, ESPN hosted a live show of the ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ podcast featuring Dustin Poirier alongside Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen. During the conversation, a fan asked for Poirier’s pick between Islam Makhachev and the Armenian. Having faced the champion at UFC 302, the Louisiana slugger backed the Russian to win against the young challenger, Arman Tsarukyan.

In fact, Poirier is genuinely impressed by how Makhachev evolved into a better striker and a seasoned MMA fighter. Furthermore, mentioning that the champion has made major strides in the striking department, Poirier claimed that the Dagestani would have an edge in the standup. Not to mention, the latter’s elite wrestling.

All in all, Poirier is favoring the 32-year-old to win even against a phenom like Arman Tsarukyan who previously countered Makhachev’s wrestling with his own.