Mark Zuckerberg Reacts Bruce Buffer Style as He Receives Nina Maria Daniele’s Praise Over ACL Recovery, Other UFC Stars React Too

Mark Zuckerberg took the MMA community by storm when adopted Bruce Buffer’s style to react to Nina Marie Daniele’s comment on his injury update post. Zuckerberg tore his ACL in November 2023 while sparring. His leg landed awkwardly after he went for a low kick and he immediately sat back down. Since then, the Meta CEO has had a long road to recovery following knee surgery.

Recently, Zuckerberg posted a video of his recovery on Instagram announcing that nine months had passed since the successful surgery. He is now back to a point where he can spar and wrestle confidently without any pain. Well, Daniele did not waste any time reacting to the post, as she asked the Meta CEO to get back on the mats,

“Tell your investors you are ready to get back on the mats! LFG Zuck”

To this, Zuckerberg channeled his inner Bruce Buffer, and responded,

“It’s time”

Moreover, with the Meta CEO maintaining amicable relationships with several UFC fighters, some of them followed Daniele in wishing Zuckerberg the best for his recovery. Bo Nickal was one of the first to spread his wishes, as he said,

“Looking good!”

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski, having trained with ‘Zuck’ in the past, was excited to see him back on the mats,

“He’s back!”

Mackenzie Dern, who secured a win at UFC Abu Dhabi, was also hyped for Zuckerberg,

“Let’s gooo!”

And lastly, former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling had nothing but praise for the Meta CEO,

“Good to see ya back on the mats again!”

Well now that Zuckerberg is able to train again, he is making full use of it. He recently trained alongside possibly the hottest commodity in the UFC right now, Alex Pereira.

Zuckerberg and Pereira train together and film skits

Mark Zuckerberg is trying to get back into the flow of training following his ACL surgery recovery. And what better way to do it than to train with one of the deadliest fighters in the UFC at the moment?

The Meta CEO has trained with the likes of Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya in the past. However, since his surgery, he hasn’t been able to take to the mats properly. However, now that he is back in the mix, the 40-year-old had a grueling day of training with Pereira. Moreover, the pair even filmed the classic ‘Chama no Chama’ video while training,

Zuckerberg and Pereira appear to have become good friends as they shared a lot of laughs together. However, with a language barrier between them, conversing would have proved to be a bit of a challenge.

Meanwhile, it will also be interesting to see if Zuckerberg makes good on his promise to fight Elon Musk in MMA now that he is fit again.