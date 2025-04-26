‘Odds Just Got Better’: Nina Marie Daniele Collaborating With UFC Kansas City Star Sparks Bad Luck Talk Ahead of Big Fight

Nina Daniele walks the red carpet at the Fighters Only World MMA Awards at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels on December 5, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amid recent claims she’s a bad luck charm, UFC fans have once more taken aim at content creator Nina-Marie Daniele after she collaborated with Giga Chikadze ahead of UFC’s return in Kansas City.

Daniele, who hosts her own content channel called Nina Drama, has been a vocal voice in the content creation space in the last two years.

Her success in making MMA fighters relatable to a larger audience has resulted in her receiving massive opportunities from the UFC, which have included interviews with Dana White. Daniele has also spoken with the likes of Jon Jones, Alex Pereira, Sean Strickland, and others.

However, in recent weeks, Daniele has been branded a curse to a host of fighters. Most notably, Daniele was blamed for Pereira’s loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. She was also unreasonably blamed for Arman Tsarulkyan’s back injury ahead of his UFC 311 lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev.

And this weekend, ahead of UFC Kansas City, Daniele linked up with more talent in the Octagon. In particular, the former Playboy model interviewed and collaborated with Georgian striker, Giga Chikadze, much to MMA fans’ annoyance.

And now, as he prepares for his fight against David Onama on the main card, Chikadze has been warned of being plagued with the superstitious ‘Nina-curse’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NINA DRAMA (@ninamariedaniele)

“Odds on Giga just got better,” A user on Instagram posted with a crying emoji, claiming that Onama is now more favorable to beat Chikadze. Another reiterated the same 16th-century rhetoric and said, “Now we know who’s going to lose...”



Another even went as far as to claim Chikadze is now set to lose regardless of anything else, posting, “Giga losing confirmed.”

But taking the bait on recent comments aimed at her, Daniele has clarified she holds no legal accountability for people being purposefully obtuse.

Daniele takes zero responsibility for fighters losing

Notably, the Drake curse has been snapped in recent years, which would see fighters whom the Canadian bet on lose their next fight. While Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has found himself being named a bane for Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, and most recently, Pereira.

And since Daniele is now being mentioned in the same vein on social media, she has claimed to have created a contract of sorts, removing any accountability for her if a fighter loses their next fight after collaborating with her in an interview.

“So, I’ve created a contract that says, there’s no ‘Nina Drama curse’. And if you lose, it’s your fault. …It’s not my fault if you lose”, Daniele added a disclaimer on Instagram.

But there’s very little credence to curse claims. Sure, both Sean Strickland and Anshul Jubli lost after taking part in videos with her, but on the same card, another collaborator won.

Similarly, while Pereira lost his title at UFC 313 last month, Ankalaev, with whom Nina had also collaborated, ended up winning the biggest fight of his career.

At UFC 312 in February, incumbent middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis actually racked up a second career win over Strickland, despite having previously engaged with Nina Drama for a lengthy interview during fight week in Australia.

So, let’s pump the brakes on the curses before some highly enthusiastic mobilizes the villagers with pitchforks and torches.