Max Holloway despises the way Charles Oliveira was striped from the UFC Lightweight Title and believe he is likely to face him in a rematch next rather than Conor McGregor rematch

Max Holloway does not entertain the way Charles Oliveira was striped out of the UFC title and considers him next for the rematch.

Max Holloway was recently asked to consider a possible replay against Conor McGregor or Charles Oliveira. While ‘Blessed’ believes that McGregor’s repetition can be a “happy” spectacle, he believes the rematch facing Oliviera is more likely to be seen.

Holloway noted that ‘The Notorious’ will still set a timeline for his return, however, the Hawaiian midfielder does not blame McGregor as he believes every striker’s goal is to be successful enough to stop fighting. ‘Blessed’ recently told Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour:

Conor, he really didn’t like to go out and say, like,‘ I’m back. ‘ I know he said, ‘I’m coming back.’ However, he did not mark any marks. But in the end I do not blame him. I understand why he will come back? “

The former featherweight champion added:

“Everyone in the fighting game is trying to get to the point where he can do enough and live his life and get out and move on, so … We’ll see what happens. I think Oliveira’s is probably the most exciting and most likely to be honest. I can say that Conor ‘s war. Conor’s war would be very interesting. “

Max Holloway on Charles Oliviera Title Strip off

Holloway says “I feel bad for him (Charles Oliviera) man. The guy who was weighing him was a stickler. his next fight is not gooing to be a title defense. If he wins it. He’s winning the title back. Thats ripping away history from him”

Max Holloway downplayed a unanimous decision against Conor McGregor in 2013. Before reclaiming 13 fights including a TKO victory over Charles Oliveira. It is important to note that the ‘Do Bronx’ suffered a neck injury at the start of the war and there was no significant outcome.

McGregor 🆚 Holloway#OnThisDay seven years ago, Conor and Max went the distance in Boston. Blessed is the only featherweight not to be finished by McGregor.pic.twitter.com/HVqWjC3gD2 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 17, 2020

Max Holloway return back to the Octagon

Holloway is currently preparing for his trilogy battle with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276, which will take place this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Max Holloway proposes referendum to determine possible repetition against Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is currently skid on two fights and 1-3 in his last four games. Although he has been out of the competition for almost a year, the Irishman is not hungry for high-profile opponents calling him.

Joining UFC stars Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler and Jorge Masvidal. Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has also called for a fight against ‘The Notorious’.

According to ‘Blessed’, both he and McGregor were “two kids” who would play for the first time in 2013. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA. The Hawaiian has suggested a poll of UFC fans to decide which of McGregor’s rivals’ best options.

