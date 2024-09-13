Max Holloway Identifies Loopholes and Predicts Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Max Holloway is just weeks away from his own shot at the title when he takes on Ilia Topuria at UFC 308. However, he will be tuned in to watch the historic UFC 306 event this weekend. Sean O’Malley is putting his belt on the line against Merab Dvalishvili and Holloway believes he knows who will win the fight.

‘Blessed’ runs a YouTube channel where he does fight break downs, predictions, gaming, the whole lot. So he naturally had to make a prediction video for UFC 306.

He broke down both fighters games and believes ‘Sugar’ will have a massive advantage over the Georgian in the fight, owing to his incredible striking.

“One hole in his (Merab’s) game that we’ve seen over and over again is he gets caught… if there’s one guy in your guys division that you do not want to get caught by, it is Sean….I’m going Sean man.”

Holloway makes a very solid point. As fans have seen in the past, the likes of Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes rocked the Georgian early in fights. Unfortunately, they didn’t have the wherewithal to finish the fighter right then and there

If “Sean O’Malley inside 2” was a video. pic.twitter.com/FghFwG3iXO — MMA Casuals (@MMA_CASUALS_) September 11, 2024

But, in the BMF champion’s own words, Sean O’Malley is a ‘Sniper’ and he finds people’s chins. If ‘The Machine’ slips up like this against the champion, he will pay for it dearly, given that O’Malley hates him enough to even call him stupid for being funny on Instagram.

O’Malley calls out Dvalishvili’s ‘stupidity’

Merab Dvalishvili is unhinged on social media. He once posted a video of himself jumping into a frozen lake head first and splitting his head open. But to be fair, that could just be a Georgian thing. Maybe its cultural and they can all take an unnatural amount of pain.

More recently, Dvalishvili uploaded a video of himself getting cut during training just weeks before the fight and basically got called ‘stupid’ by UFC president Dana White.

In a recent press conference, Sean O’Malley echoed White’s sentiments towards the Georgian’s videos:

“Mostly stupidity, He didn’t know what ice was. He didn’t know that water got cold that it turns to ice. He jumped in ice, onto his head, I mean that’s the person we’re talking about.”

Sean O’Malley comments on Merab Dvalishvili’s “stupidity”: “He didn’t know what ice was. He didn’t know that water got cold that it turns to ice. He jumped in ice.” @MMAFighting #NocheUFC #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/KoB3TwkyN2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 11, 2024

Now now, nobody needs to lose their mind, this is all just banter. If O’Malley wins because he now knows Merab had a cut on his head, then the Georgian shouldn’t be there with him at all. Truth is, this is going to be a banger of a fight and we’re here for it.