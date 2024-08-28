“He’s Just Fuc*ing”: Dana White Feels Merab Dvalishvili Is Just Messing with Him After Repeated Eye Cut Posts

Although Dana White was initially upset at Merab Dvalishvili for posting videos of a cut above his eye, he now believes the Georgian is just messing with him.

It all stated when the #1 contender posted a video of his eye getting cut while training. He documented the whole process of the doctor stitching it up and posting it on social media. White, of course, did not like how Dvalishvili handled it and had called him stupid for it.

Well as it turns out the UFC president has now opted for a much more neutral approach and he kind of had to, especially since Dvalishlvili is a joker of the highest order.

While showing fans an update on his cut, the Georgian took shears and cut his own stitches off, without any medical help and posted the video on social media.

A reporter then had to bring it up with the UFC president during a press conference. To their surprise, White seemed pleasant!

“Isn’t he awesome? I think he’s just f*cking with me now…..This dude had like f*cking bush shears that he was using that you trim your f*cking bushed with, that gardeners use.”

Dana White’s reaction to Merab Dvalishvili cutting his own stitches out : “Isn’t he awesome? I think he’s just f*cking with me now.” “This dude had like f*cking bush shears that he was using.” @ufc #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/bT0izQXhA8 — FightCrack (@FightCrack) August 28, 2024

Dana White looked like he was done trying to figure out Merab Dvalishvili. Cutting your own stitches with such a big knife is definitely not the kind of risk the UFC president wants his fighters to take just weeks before a big event. Hey, but if that’s how they do things in Georgia, then good for him.

Besides, there are other things that White is worried about at the moment, such as telling people how Jon Jones is the greatest fighter of all time.

Dana White brings up Jon Jones yet again

Dana White can not seem to escape the name of Jon Jones no matter where he goes.

All week, White has been tagging Jones on random IG posts, some have been with an intent to defend his title fight against Stipe Miocic, which fans believe is only taking place because the UFC undisputed heavyweight champion is ducking the interim heavyweight champion, Britan’s Tom Aspinall.

Coming back to White, the UFC president has been going viral for calling Jon Jones the greatest fighter of all time, all the time! So, when a reporter had to ask the UFC president what that has been all about, he made them know that he was aware of the memes.

“Did I mention to you guys that Jon Jones is the greatest of all time? Did I mention that?”

Dana White plays into the Jon Jones memes “Did I mention to you guys that Jon Jones is the greatest of all time? Did I mention that?”#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/POh9bkny35 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 28, 2024

It would seem White is very self aware and aware about the mood of the fans who pay to watch his fights. However, unfortunately for Aspinall, it seems White doesn’t care that much about it.