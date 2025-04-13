‘Should Have Slapped That Mf’: UFC Champ Merab Dvalishvili Presses Fan Over Misleading Directions, Internet Rises in Support

Whatever you do, do not give wrong directions to UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili. Because he is more than happy to square up right in the middle of the street. Considering his qualifications, he can certainly beat the right directions out of just about anyone.

Earlier tonight, the champ was on a night out in the city when he asked a random man for directions. This person, visibly inebriated, wanted to mess with Merab and gave him the wrong directions.

Moments later, Merab returned, having realized that the stranger was trying to troll him, and stood up to him.

While the Georgian fighter looked smaller in size, it should be noted that had the incident gone further south, Merab definitely would have come out on the other side looking like a million bucks. The other guy was likely to look like a car crash.

And Merab ensured he understood as much.

“If you don’t know why you f*cking lying? I’ll f*ck you up bro you piece of s*it”, he threatened.

Notably, the incident was being filmed by a streamer, who kept instigating the heated conversation. The video of the interaction has since gone viral on social media.

“Merab has got the cardio for at least three more wrong directions not to worry,” one fan quipped in reference to his performance against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311.

Another fan wanted the champ to take a more definitive plan of action, “Should have slapped that mf”. This was a rather common sentiment in the comment section. “Punk a*s… should smack that smirk off his face”, said another.

Knowing the kind of damage ‘The Machine’ could do to a tipsy, untrained pedestrian, one fan pleaded, “Damn Merab leave the little guy alone.”

While another pointed out how narrowly this man escaped serious injury, “He don’t realize he could’ve been in a tomb in less than a minute if Merab wanted.”

Notably, this isn’t the first time the champ has had a scuffle with a fan.

Merab’s colorful history with fans

‘The Machine’ has a bit of a reputation as a ‘wild man’. From cutting stitches above his eye, just weeks out from his fight, to jumping headfirst into a frozen lake and splitting his head open, the Georgian does what he wants.

So he isn’t exactly keen on being pranked and let one slide. One UFC fan found this out the hard way.

Dvalishvili arrived at UFC San Antonio in March 2023 to watch Marlon Vera take on Cory Sandhagen. As he waited to enter the arena, this man started talking trash from the stands.

He claimed that Merab was ducking a fight against his good friend Aljamain Sterling. Not one to take the disrespect lightly, the Georgian responded saying, “Motherf*cker I will f*ck your face.”

Dvalishvili then quickly jumped up and grabbed the railings, looking to climb over the bannister to confront the fan. Realizing how serious the Georgian was, the man backed up in shock as security guards held the current UFC bantamweight champion back.

Luckily for the fan, the guards didn’t let Merab climb the railing, or the video would have ended very differently.