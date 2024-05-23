Max Holloway’s Imitation of Conor McGregor Singing Snoop Dogg’s “La da da da” Sparks Rematch Excitement

Max Holloway is one of the many fighters Conor McGregor left in his wake when rising to the top. Although McGregor won handsomely during their faceoff in August 2013, Holloway was extremely young and inexperienced then. However, now that ‘Blessed’ has won the featherweight title and is the current BMF champion, the UFC world is drooling for a rematch. Well, a recent clip posted online suggests that fans might not have to wait that long for the dream to come true.

A video posted by ESPN MMA on Twitter shows Max Holloway riding a bicycle while humming a line from Snoop Dogg’s track ‘La da da da.’ Interestingly, biking around while singing the same line was the method McGregor used to promote his fight against Jose Aldo in 2015. Naturally, fans were quick to notice the similarity and soon began speculating a rematch.



One fan spoke about his dream fight saying, “My dream rematch is starting to get more and more realistic.”

Another fan laid out an elaborate plan for a fight between Holloway and McGregor saying, “Holloway vs. McGregor 2 for the BMF belt in the Sphere if Conor beats Chandler in June.”

“Man would Max ever destroy McGregor if they were to run it back !!”– said a fan based on Holloway’s recent impressive win over Gaethje.

Another fan said, “He can do it all.”

“Max really is the coolest guy in MMA”– commented a fan in reaction to Holloway’s video.

However, regardless of all the speculation amongst fans, is a fight between the two men actually possible?

A closer look at Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway

The UFC is currently putting together its PPV fights for the second half of the year. High up on the list is a featherweight clash between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway. If that fight is booked, a fight between McGregor and Holloway will most probably not take place this year.

It is also important to keep in mind that if McGregor is victorious against Chandler and Makhachev defends his belt, a title fight between the two is also possible. Hence, both Holloway and McGregor have fights lined up that are more significant than a BMF clash, and fans might just have to wait a little longer.