“McGregor Made More”: Diaz vs. Masvidal’s $1.26 Million Gate Underwhelms Fans Amid Lawsuit

Fanmio’s Last Man Standing feature last Saturday managed to captivate the community majorly but bombed at the box office big time. While 13,767 fans attended the Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal mega fight in Anaheim, the gross aggregate was simply not that marvelous. In fact, the promoters still owe Nate Diaz money after the gate generated a not-so-impressive $1.26 million in revenue.

Apparently, Diaz’s arch-nemesis, Conor McGregor made more money betting $50,000 on the Stockton slugger while Diaz sues Fanmio over $9 million in unpaid money.

Sure, the promoters made a lot of promises and put on a show; but in the end, there was no money to be found. Adding insult to injury, the fandom jumped the post after Haymaker uncovered the sad state of affairs, trolling the fighters and the promotion for the poor show.

One fan noted the irony of the situation when McGregor made more than $1.6 million betting on Diaz while the whole card generated way less than that.

“Mcgregor made more money betting on nate.”

Another ardent fan commented with a Ryan Garcia reference, saying that Nate should’ve better on himself to take away more for himself.

“Shoulda bet on himself like Garcia.”

Whereas others stated the obvious, considering that both Nate and Masvidal were the crowd pullers in UFC.

“Bruh. This is embarrassing.”

This guys simply told everyone what the problem was!

“lmao this sucked what a terrible fight and promo.”

As a matter of fact, 6,057 tickets were sold for $25 and only one person bought a ticket for $5,000 while the PPV cost stood at $49.99 in the US.

While the card caught the attention of the community, a boxing bout between Masvidal and Diaz wasn’t what they wished for, resulting in measly numbers.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has been making millions sitting at home.

McGregor, made $2 million on Soccer bets

The Irish superstar chose his birthday weekend to bet on two really big soccer tournaments: The Euro finals and the Copa America final. And surprise surprise, he won both.

McGregor chose Spain over England in the Euros as any sane person would and the English didn’t disappoint. Keeping up with their own record of never winning a trophy, they bottled the match to a Spanish team that kept them on their heels for 90 mins.

Argentina, of course has McGregor bet on them on the 1st of July, 2 weeks before the actual final. That’s how confident he was in the South American nation’s prowess. ‘The Notorious’ gambled $365,000 and walked away with $1,003,750 thanks to an extra time winner from Lautaro Martinez.

So yeah, this is just how life works for him! Luck of the Irish!