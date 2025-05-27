Kicked Out of UFC, Muhammad Mokaev Fight Fans to Claim Tom Aspinall’s UFC Belt Hijacked by Jon Jones

Maintaining how it was wrong for Muhammad Mokaev to be booted from the UFC last summer, uber-fans of the British star are now hoping the UFC finally strips Jon Jones of his undisputed heavyweight crown and hands it to Tom Aspinall.

Mokaev, who saw his Octagon tenure cut short last summer, managed to maintain his unbeaten record in combat sports with a hard-fought decision win over the top-ranked Manel Kape.

And since then, the decorated amateur star has returned to the Middle East with his former promotion, Brave CF. And admitting in the time since that he made his own mistakes leading to his departure from the UFC, Mokaev has remained candid to say the least.

He has, however, remained vocal on a massive sticking point in the promotion since his release. Mokaev has hit out at his former employers, taking issue with the lack of traction on a title unification fight between Jones and Aspinall.

As far as he’s concerned, Jones should’ve been stripped already. And in turn, Atherton native, Aspinall, should have been instated as the undisputed champion.

Noting his close relationship with Manchester favorite, Aspinall, Mokaev revealed the interim champion was his first-ever coach in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, too.

Furthermore, a fan argued Mokaev is hampering his chances of making a UFC return with his stance. But he doesn’t seem to be bothered. “I say what is right,” Mokaev posted on his official X account, adding, “That’s why someone might not like me.”

As a matter of fact, when he was asked if he had signed the now-viral petition demanding that Dana White strip Dana White of his undisputed heavyweight king duties, Mokaev hilariously boasted, “I am the petition“.

And while Mokaev is hoping – as we all are — for some news on the fight, Aspinall himself has teased a sizeable announcement.

Aspinall claims heavyweight news is imminent

Set to reveal an announcement of news on his future this week, Aspinall hit the headlines overnight. On social media, the interim UFC champion claimed that within just days, the heavyweight division should become clearer — somewhat, at least.

Now, when it comes to news on his future, Aspinall explained how the UFC would be announcing his next fight — not him. But with Jones still on a lengthy tour of Asia, it seems that the pairing is on thin ice as ever.

Furthermore, in recent weeks, Aspinall has been linked with an entirely new pairing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Aspinall (@tomaspinallofficial)

In the case he is instated as new undisputed champion — with Jones stripped, another opponent may rear his head.

And that opponent could be former interim champion Ciryl Gane. Forever linked with a huge fight with Aspinall, the Frenchman may find himself at the right place at the right time to compete for undisputed spoils again in his Octagon run.

Meanwhile, the one party that remains unconcerned is Jones himself. Potentially facing imminent stripping of his gold, the Rochester native admitted he was less than unbothered by that eventuality.

“Stripped? Lol do I come across as the type of person who cares about things like that?” Jones posted on his social media last week.