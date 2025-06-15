‘Missing Out Big Time’: Dana White Urged to Bring Back 24-Year-Old MMA Phenom After His Record Stuns Fans Online

Named among the most sought-after young talents, Muhammad Mokaev has been MIA from the UFC Octagon since July 2024. The reason was Dana White’s decision not to re-sign him. White made the decision despite Mokaev’s victory over Manel Kape at UFC 304.

One could not blame the UFC CEO for the harsh decision, though. White revealed how Mokaev was turning out to be a nuisance to handle behind the scenes. The former UFC Flyweight fighter picked fights with his opponents outside of the Octagon. Among those was the alleged brawl with Kape in the hotel ahead of their bout.

Moreover, there were reported instances of Mokaev causing trouble with the personnel as well. Among other factors, the Russia-born fighter did not put up entertaining fights. Nevertheless, he kept an impeccable winning streak and cemented his position as one of the future world champion prospects.

Since the ouster from the UFC, Mokaev has kept the winning run going. He is currently under contract with the Brave Combat Federation and is fighting in their Flyweight division. Here too, ‘The Punisher’ has kept the winning streak going, which recently came to the notice of the UFC fans.

In a post going viral on Instagram, Mokaev’s spotless record is doing the rounds. That includes his fighting record of 38-0. Out of those, 15-0 represent the professional numbers, while 23-0 represent amateur. Out of those 15 professional wins, Mokaev accumulated seven at the UFC.

In his 16 professional bouts, the 24-year-old has won two by knockout, seven by submission, and six by decision. The remaining one fight went down to a ‘No Contest’.

Naturally, the numbers have left fans stunned, leaving them urging Dana White to reinstate the British-Russian. “Would’ve dominated the whole division in ufc. Dana missing out big time,” wrote one fan.

“I say and continue to say this man is the best flyweight out of all promotions in the world,” opined another, while one wondered, “Dana’s biggest what if.”

Muhammad Mokaev claims to be a changed man

Post his ouster, Mokaev admitted to some of the allegations leveled against him, while denying others. ‘The Punisher’, however, has taken a softer stance lately and claims to be wiser. At the same time, Mokaev blamed the immense pressure he was under for the problematic behavior he projected.

“I made some mistakes, whatever happened,” he told MMA Fighting. “We are humans. I believe the matchmakers and everybody in their life at the age of 22, 23, under so much pressure, so much pressure I had at my age. Maybe they would do more mistakes or maybe less, you know? We are all human. I learned from it.”

Mokaev argued that he wasn’t hard to work with in his seven-fight UFC stint. However, he did admit that the dynamic would have changed had he been closer to fighting for a title.

It is now up to Dana White and UFC brass to decide whether Mokaev deserves a second chance in the promotion. The UFC boss is known to hold a special place in his heart for the Russia-born, though. Reports claim that White extended help to a struggling Mokaev post his UFC ouster and car accident.